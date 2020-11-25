Chris Jericho Very Excited For First Time Ever Match On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Last week The Inner Circle channeled their inner wolfpack for a Hangover-esque romp all over Las Vegas, but it’s back to business as usual this Wednesday night.

The self-proclaimed “Demo God” Chris Jericho teams with unbeaten MMA heavyweight Jake Hager to take on SCU’s Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian. Despite nearly six decades of combined in-ring experience, this will be the first time that Jericho and Daniels have ever gone head-to-head.

Jericho tweeted: “For the first in the combined almost 58 years of experience inside the ring, Chris Jericho and Christopher Daniels are going to meet face to face for the very first time. All the titles I’ve won, all the countries I’ve been in, all the companies I’ve dominated, never once have I ever crossed paths with Christopher Daniels.”

Also announced for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Hikaru Shida defends the women’s world title against Anna Jay, Hangman Page returns to action against The Dark Order’s John Silver, and the newly signed Top Flight takes on The Hybrid 2, Angelico and Jack Evans.