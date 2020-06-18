Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy & Women’s Title Match Set For AEW Fyter Fest

Two major matches have been confirmed for the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest shows as AEW continues to stack the deck for these events.

Hikaru Shida now has an opponent for AEW Fyter Fest as the AEW Women’s Champion will be defending her title against Penelope Ford at the event.

Ford has been seriously impressing in recent weeks and is now being rewarded for her hard work with a big title match. Last week on AEW Dynamite, Ford was able to pin the champion in tag team action and is currently ranked at third in AEW’s ranking system.

As well as that, AEW has added a major singles match between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho to the two-night event. The two men have been involved in a feud for several weeks now, and now they will be able to settle their issues at AEW Fyter Fest.

As well as those two matches, a trio of fantastic title bouts have already been confirmed for the shows: