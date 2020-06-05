ProWrestling.com
Chris Jericho
Photo Credit: James Musselwhite

Chris Jericho Will Be On Commentary Again For 6/10 AEW Dynamite

By onAEW

Chris Jericho recently worked several shows on commentary which proved to be popular with audiences, and AEW has revealed he will be returning next week.

Jericho was very entertaining in the role as a commentator and now fans will be able to enjoy it once again as next week the Inner Circle leader will be returning to the broadcast desk.

Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite already has a loaded line up already for Jericho to commentate on, with the following matches confirmed:

  • FTR vs The Butcher & The Blade
  • Sammy Guevara vs Colt Cabana
  • Cody vs Marq Quen (AEW TNT Title Match)
  • Santana, Ortiz & Jake Hager vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends

 