Chris Jericho Will Be On Commentary Again For 6/10 AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho recently worked several shows on commentary which proved to be popular with audiences, and AEW has revealed he will be returning next week.

Jericho was very entertaining in the role as a commentator and now fans will be able to enjoy it once again as next week the Inner Circle leader will be returning to the broadcast desk.

You wanted the best. You got the best. The hottest commentator in the world CHRIS JERICHO! (@IAmJericho) Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/BwLN50Vy0Z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 4, 2020

Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite already has a loaded line up already for Jericho to commentate on, with the following matches confirmed: