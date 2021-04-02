This not an April Fools joke.

WWE has officially announced that the post-WrestleMania edition of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions podcast will feature an interview with All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho.

Jericho and Austin are two long-time kings of the pro-wrestling podcast empire, and of course squared off against one another in several high profile matches at the tail end of the Attitude Era.

This will undoubtedly be a must-see interview as a former AEW World Champion and one of Tony Khan’s topmost stars sits down with one of Vince McMahon’s greatest icons.

The show will air on-demand through NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform in the U.S. and the WWE Network internationally on Sunday, April 11, the same day as WWE WrestleMania night two.