Chris Sabin Reveals Motor City Machine Guns Were Contacted By WWE

Chris Sabin recently conducted an interview with Chris Van Vliet where he discussed potentially joining WWE.

Sabin discussed how he has always wanted to work for WWE, but has admitted that he would be fine if that doesn’t happen at this stage of his career.

“When I first started, that was always the goal. In the back of my mind, I was like, ‘I’ll end up there’ because that’s the promotion I watched growing up and it was the first promotion I was exposed to. It gave me the motivation to be a wrestler. At some point, maybe some dreams are meant to be denied. Maybe I’ll never make it there. If I don’t at this point, I’m perfectly okay with that. Would I still like to? Sure, but I’m not sure my body could handle a schedule like that or that I would even like a schedule like that. I just do it for the love at this point. I don’t do it for the money or the fame,” he said.

Sabin then spoke about Time Splitters making an appearance in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and he revealed WWE actually contacted him about the Motor City Machine Guns appearing for the company.