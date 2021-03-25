Christian Cage Reveals Which AEW Stars He’s Been Impressed By

Christian Cage hasn’t been in AEW long, but he’s already seen enough to be impressed by certain talents on the roster.

Cage recently spoke with TV Insider where he discussed which wrestlers have been impressing him, admitting he’d be interested in working with Darby Allin down the line.

“MJF gets it and understands what he’s trying to convey at all times,” Christian said. “He has that poise and confidence that is hard to teach. He just has it. I look at Darby Allin, who has that cool factor about him, that Jeff Hardy feel where people just gravitate to him. It will be interesting to get that newer Jeff Hardy-type feud against Darby.”

Christian also spoke about the women’s division for AEW, picking out several talents that he likes so far, praising the Lights Out match from last week.

“I look at the women. Jade Cargill has all the tools to be a huge star. Britt Baker is doing great things. She is the face of the women’s division. She really stood out to me as well as Thunder Rosa. Their match was unbelievable. The future is pretty set up here in AEW.”

Christian also touched on his decision to join AEW in the first place, admitting that he was a free agent at the time and took the chance to bet on himself.

“I was a free agent. I wasn’t locked in anywhere before [signing with AEW],” Christian said. “I had the opportunity to explore all my options and did that. “When I left WWE [for Impact Wrestling] in 2005, I believed in betting on yourself. You can’t go wrong when you do that. You have to make the best choice for you as a person and performer. For me, that choice was AEW.”

Christian Cage will be making his AEW debut next week on Dynamite when he goes one on one with Frankie Kazarian.