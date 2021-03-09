Christian Cage Segment Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

A huge title vs. title main event for IMPACT Rebellion has been booked.

At the end of this week’s IMPACT Wrestling, Scott D’Amore announced that Rich Swann vs. Moose in the main event of Sacrifice will be a winner take all unification match for the IMPACT and TNA World Championships.

Whoever walks out as the unified IMPACT World Champion will then face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a title vs. title match in the main event of IMPACT’s Rebellion pay-per-view on Saturday, April 24.

This huge bout is the product of “the forbidden door” being kicked open at the end of 2020 when AEW and IMPACT (and now New Japan) formed a working partnership that saw Kenny Omega arrive in IMPACT.

Omega and The Good Brothers defeated Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose in the Hard to Kill main event with Omega pinning Swann.

Since it was revealed that the Rebellion logo features an Omega symbol, speculation suggested The Cleaner would return for another IMPACT pay-per-view match.

Sacrifice will air this Saturday on IMPACT Plus. Click here for the complete lineup.