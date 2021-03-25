Christian Cage To Make In-Ring Debut On AEW Dynamite, Opponent Revealed

AEW DARK Results

March 23, 2021

The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) def. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico)

Reynolds took down Luther with knee strikes and got in some good offense early, but an outside shot from Serpentico allowed Luther to hit a big splash in the corner. They worked him over with quick tags and double team moves until he countered a move off the top rope into a hurricanrana and made the hot tag. Silver ran with with punches, forearms and clotheslines, and Reynolds took Luther out of the equation with a suicide dive. Dark Order hit a double front flip driver to win.

SCU (Christopher Daniels & Kazarian) def. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

SCU dominated the first few minutes of the match. Kazarian countered all of Isaacs offense with arm drag takedowns. Daniels came in and did his thing until Nelson took a cheap shot and the heels swarmed him. Nelson hit a fireman’s carry into the turnbuckles. Isaacs beat him down and hit the ropes but ran into an STO, bringing in Kaz for the hot tag. He dropped Nelson with a neckbreaker on the apron and shotgunned into another neckbreaker on the other. A bit of miscommunication saw Nelson accidentally take out his partner with a clothesline. In a cool sequence, all four guys took turns taking each others’ heads off with lariats, Daniels hit a urinage slam and nailed the BME to win.

Penelope Ford def. Miranda Alize

This was a quick but fast-paced and competitive match. Both looked really good. Alize started with four snap armdrags and a headscissors takedown, but Ford tackled her and rained down with rights and lefts. Ford slammed her on the apron and hit a double knee drop over the ropes, then kicked her hard in the face. She choked her while kissing her husband, Kip Sabian. Alize nearly caught her with an inside cradle and fired off with right hands. They went back and forth until Ford hit the double knee gutbuster and a Fisherman’s bridge to win.

The Gunn Club def. Adam Priest & Jake St. Patrick & Baron Black

Medium Gunn started things out with armdrags and a facebuster to Priest. Big Gunn worked over St. Patrick with a headlock and threw him to the corner for his boys to stomp on him, getting in a few knife-edge chops for good measure. Little Gunn jumped off his dad’s back into a clothesline. Things very quickly broke down into a six-way brawl. Little and Medium Gunns hit a big back body drop into a vertical suplex combo for the win.

Dante Martin def. Jack Evans

Martin started with a few snap armdrags into a hammerlock. Evans turned it around and the two traded counters at a crazy pace, just trying to land something. Martin missed a 450 splash because Evans did a backflip and cartwheel kicked his head off. Evans followed with a springboard chest kick and went for some kind of double handspring move, but Martin dumped him over on his back. Martin took over with a nasty lariat and a triangle springboard dropkick, followed by a dropflip. Evans missed a crazy spin kick off the apron, and Martin ran like 15 feet jumping over the barricade, into a Canadian Destroyer on the floor. Just absurd. Martin hit the 450 splash to win a very good sprint.

Brian Cage def. Brandon Cutler

Cutler tried to grapple with the big man and got blasted with an uppercut. He came off the ropes, but again got caught with a Death Valley Driver. Cutler reversed a powerbomb and landed on his feet, hammering away with punches and a mule kick. A springboard crossbody took Cage off his feet for a one-count. Cutler hit him with a big boot and came flying off the top rope, but Cage caught him out of the air into the Drill Claw to win a quick one.

Ashley Vox def. Alex Gracia

Gracia started with an armdrag into a hammerlock. She hit a running dropkick and followed with a shotgun dropkick sending her opponent into the bottom turnbuckle. Vox hit a tilt-a-whirled into a standing armbar. Gracia broke free and they traded pinning combinations for a bit until Gracia caught her with the Fish Hook to get a very quick win.

Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss def. Vary Morales & Seth Gargis

Basic squash match. Janela knocked down Morales after a headlock exchange, but he kipped right back up. Janela got down and tried to do a kip up, but kept falling on his ass. The crowd chanted “one more time” but instead he just superkicked the hell out of Morales. Janela and Kiss worked him over with double team moves until Gargis got the tag and didnt’ fair any better. They put him away with a double vertical suplex and a neckbreaker/diving legdrop combo.

JD Drake def. Fuego del Sol

Fuego did some high-flying trying to avoid the big man early on but was quickly swatted out of the air. He managed to send Drake out of the ring with a springboard headscissors, but Drake caught him out of the air and rammed his back into the apron. Drake tossed him against the turnbuckles and dropped knees on his opponents head, nearly putting him in the ground with big chops. Fuego nearly catches him with a roll-up and follows with about a dozen kicks and a superkick. Drake came off the ropes with a Claymore Kick taking his head off. 1-2-3.

QT Marshall def. Shawn Dean

A much more aggressive QT dominated this match from the start, running through Dean with shoulder blocks and working him over on the mat. Neckbreaker. Knee drop to the back of the neck. “The Captain” rallied with a series of short-arm clotheslines and dove over the ropes with a beautiful tope con hilo. Back in the ring Dean followed with a dropkick in the corner, rushed in and got caught with big boot. Dean blocked a Diamond Cutter, and came off the ropes… into the Diamond Cutter.

The Bunny def. Jazmin Allure

Love that The Bunny is also a client of Matt Hardy and not just a sidekick for The Butcher & The Blade. She was nasty here coming in with wild rights and lefts, drilling her opponent with elbows in the corner. She talked a lot of trash and Allure caught her with a jawbreaker and a running clothesline. Bunny ducked a corner splash and dropped her with a superkick. The Final Cut gets her an easy win.

The Dark Order (Colt Cabana & Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) def. Carlie Bravo & Brick Aldridge & Dean Alexander

Bravo surprised Colt Cabana with some good chain grappling early on, but made the mistake of bragging about it and Colt lit him up with chops in the corner. Dark Order stomped on him with quick tags, until Aldridge came in to make the save. Aldridge took Grayson to their corner and they took turns putting the boots to him. Alexander hit a belly-to-belly suplex sending him into the corner. Evil Uno eventually got the hot tag and dropped two of them with neckbreakers, and the other with a low dropkick to the face. Carli took a neckbreaker and the Fatality to give the Dark Order the win.

Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solow def. Angel Fashion & D3

After a bit of grappling, Solow took out D3 with a dropkick and brought in the big man. Comoroto squashed Fashion in the corner and brought him out for a big running powerslam. Solow hit a modified criss-cross Pedigree to win in about a minute.

Cezar Bononi def. John Skyler

Skyler fired off with European uppercuts and forearms. He is legitimately like a full foot shorter than Bononi, who quickly took him to the mat and slapped on a headlock. Skyler tried to fight out but got dumped through the ropes to the floor. He tried for like eight different variations of a suplex and roll-up but Bononi counter by being huge and impossible to move. Bononi put this one away with a Torture Rack slam.