AEW
Christian Cage To Make In-Ring Debut On AEW Dynamite, Opponent Revealed
Christian Cage will make his highly anticipated in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite next Wednesday, March 31.
In his first legitimate singles match in seven years, Cage will go one-on-one against a man he knows very well from his many years in TNA Wrestling — the former AEW World Tag Team Champion Frankie Kazarian.
This week on Dynamite, Cage was hanging out backstage offering some advice to a few of the younger wrestlers when Kaz rudely interrupted the discussion. He questioned the former WWE star’s motto “Outwork Everyone”, asking Cage when the actual work is supposed to begin.
In 2007 they met in the finals of the TNA Wrestling Fight For The Right Tournament to crown a new #1 contender to the world heavyweight title. Cage won the match after outside help, leading to a ladder match between them at Genesis which Kazarian won.
"When does the work part begin…" – @FrankieKazarian
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/kmJ2UPFxDI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2021
AEW
3/24 AEW Dynamite Results: Omega vs Sydal, The Pinnacle In Action, TNT Title Match, Six-Man Spectacle
It’s Wednesday night… and you know what that means!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite! Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Coverage begins at 8/7C.
KENNY OMEGA vs. MATT SYDAL
Kenny goes right after Matt and we get a test of strength. Kenny gets the advantage and starts to hit shoulder blocks on Sydal. Sydal tries to escape up the top rope, but Kenny turns it into a toss off the top! Matt is able to grasp his legs on Kenny and turn that into. Hurricanrana! Matt springs up and so does Kenny and Kenny levels him with a clothesline. He picks him up and hits Sydal with a back breaker and goes for a cover, but Sydal is able to kick out.
Sydal gets up and bounces off the ropes and he hits Omega with a leg lariat. He puts Omega on the top rope and hits a top rope hurricanrana off the top. He goes for the cover, but Kenny is able to roll the shoulder up. Both men up and Sydal gets a stacked up rollup and Kenny kicks out RIGHT before the three. Sydal gets on the top rope and tries for a meteora, but Omega catches him and hits him with a buckle bomb! He runs at Sydal and nails him with a HUGE V-Trigger!
Kenny gets Sydal on his shoulders and looks to deliver the One Winged Angel, but Sydal counters with a reverse-rana! He gets to the top rope to follow up with a shooting star, but Kenny runs into the rope, hanging up Sydal on the top. Kenny runs and hits Sydal with a running jumping V-Trigger to the jaw of Sydal. He picks him up, puts him on his shoulders, and nails the One Winged Angel to pick up the victory. What a match.
Winner: Kenny Omega
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
Backstage, John Silver is showing his preparation to face Darby Allin, which is Dark Order members trust falling and Silver moving out of the way from their “Coffin Drops”. He gets psyched up and heads out!
.@SilverNumber1 is fired up for his TNT Championship match against the champion @darbyallin, and that’s your main event tonight!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/d6sr8002JP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2021
(continued on next page…)
AEW
3/23 AEW DARK Results & Video: Dark Order vs Chaos Project, Brian Cage vs Brandon Cutler, SCU, Ashley Vox & More
AEW DARK Results
March 23, 2021
* * *
The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) def. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico)
Reynolds took down Luther with knee strikes and got in some good offense early, but an outside shot from Serpentico allowed Luther to hit a big splash in the corner. They worked him over with quick tags and double team moves until he countered a move off the top rope into a hurricanrana and made the hot tag. Silver ran with with punches, forearms and clotheslines, and Reynolds took Luther out of the equation with a suicide dive. Dark Order hit a double front flip driver to win.
SCU (Christopher Daniels & Kazarian) def. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
SCU dominated the first few minutes of the match. Kazarian countered all of Isaacs offense with arm drag takedowns. Daniels came in and did his thing until Nelson took a cheap shot and the heels swarmed him. Nelson hit a fireman’s carry into the turnbuckles. Isaacs beat him down and hit the ropes but ran into an STO, bringing in Kaz for the hot tag. He dropped Nelson with a neckbreaker on the apron and shotgunned into another neckbreaker on the other. A bit of miscommunication saw Nelson accidentally take out his partner with a clothesline. In a cool sequence, all four guys took turns taking each others’ heads off with lariats, Daniels hit a urinage slam and nailed the BME to win.
Penelope Ford def. Miranda Alize
This was a quick but fast-paced and competitive match. Both looked really good. Alize started with four snap armdrags and a headscissors takedown, but Ford tackled her and rained down with rights and lefts. Ford slammed her on the apron and hit a double knee drop over the ropes, then kicked her hard in the face. She choked her while kissing her husband, Kip Sabian. Alize nearly caught her with an inside cradle and fired off with right hands. They went back and forth until Ford hit the double knee gutbuster and a Fisherman’s bridge to win.
The Gunn Club def. Adam Priest & Jake St. Patrick & Baron Black
Medium Gunn started things out with armdrags and a facebuster to Priest. Big Gunn worked over St. Patrick with a headlock and threw him to the corner for his boys to stomp on him, getting in a few knife-edge chops for good measure. Little Gunn jumped off his dad’s back into a clothesline. Things very quickly broke down into a six-way brawl. Little and Medium Gunns hit a big back body drop into a vertical suplex combo for the win.
Dante Martin def. Jack Evans
Martin started with a few snap armdrags into a hammerlock. Evans turned it around and the two traded counters at a crazy pace, just trying to land something. Martin missed a 450 splash because Evans did a backflip and cartwheel kicked his head off. Evans followed with a springboard chest kick and went for some kind of double handspring move, but Martin dumped him over on his back. Martin took over with a nasty lariat and a triangle springboard dropkick, followed by a dropflip. Evans missed a crazy spin kick off the apron, and Martin ran like 15 feet jumping over the barricade, into a Canadian Destroyer on the floor. Just absurd. Martin hit the 450 splash to win a very good sprint.
Brian Cage def. Brandon Cutler
Cutler tried to grapple with the big man and got blasted with an uppercut. He came off the ropes, but again got caught with a Death Valley Driver. Cutler reversed a powerbomb and landed on his feet, hammering away with punches and a mule kick. A springboard crossbody took Cage off his feet for a one-count. Cutler hit him with a big boot and came flying off the top rope, but Cage caught him out of the air into the Drill Claw to win a quick one.
Ashley Vox def. Alex Gracia
Gracia started with an armdrag into a hammerlock. She hit a running dropkick and followed with a shotgun dropkick sending her opponent into the bottom turnbuckle. Vox hit a tilt-a-whirled into a standing armbar. Gracia broke free and they traded pinning combinations for a bit until Gracia caught her with the Fish Hook to get a very quick win.
Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss def. Vary Morales & Seth Gargis
Basic squash match. Janela knocked down Morales after a headlock exchange, but he kipped right back up. Janela got down and tried to do a kip up, but kept falling on his ass. The crowd chanted “one more time” but instead he just superkicked the hell out of Morales. Janela and Kiss worked him over with double team moves until Gargis got the tag and didnt’ fair any better. They put him away with a double vertical suplex and a neckbreaker/diving legdrop combo.
JD Drake def. Fuego del Sol
Fuego did some high-flying trying to avoid the big man early on but was quickly swatted out of the air. He managed to send Drake out of the ring with a springboard headscissors, but Drake caught him out of the air and rammed his back into the apron. Drake tossed him against the turnbuckles and dropped knees on his opponents head, nearly putting him in the ground with big chops. Fuego nearly catches him with a roll-up and follows with about a dozen kicks and a superkick. Drake came off the ropes with a Claymore Kick taking his head off. 1-2-3.
QT Marshall def. Shawn Dean
A much more aggressive QT dominated this match from the start, running through Dean with shoulder blocks and working him over on the mat. Neckbreaker. Knee drop to the back of the neck. “The Captain” rallied with a series of short-arm clotheslines and dove over the ropes with a beautiful tope con hilo. Back in the ring Dean followed with a dropkick in the corner, rushed in and got caught with big boot. Dean blocked a Diamond Cutter, and came off the ropes… into the Diamond Cutter.
The Bunny def. Jazmin Allure
Love that The Bunny is also a client of Matt Hardy and not just a sidekick for The Butcher & The Blade. She was nasty here coming in with wild rights and lefts, drilling her opponent with elbows in the corner. She talked a lot of trash and Allure caught her with a jawbreaker and a running clothesline. Bunny ducked a corner splash and dropped her with a superkick. The Final Cut gets her an easy win.
The Dark Order (Colt Cabana & Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) def. Carlie Bravo & Brick Aldridge & Dean Alexander
Bravo surprised Colt Cabana with some good chain grappling early on, but made the mistake of bragging about it and Colt lit him up with chops in the corner. Dark Order stomped on him with quick tags, until Aldridge came in to make the save. Aldridge took Grayson to their corner and they took turns putting the boots to him. Alexander hit a belly-to-belly suplex sending him into the corner. Evil Uno eventually got the hot tag and dropped two of them with neckbreakers, and the other with a low dropkick to the face. Carli took a neckbreaker and the Fatality to give the Dark Order the win.
Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solow def. Angel Fashion & D3
After a bit of grappling, Solow took out D3 with a dropkick and brought in the big man. Comoroto squashed Fashion in the corner and brought him out for a big running powerslam. Solow hit a modified criss-cross Pedigree to win in about a minute.
Cezar Bononi def. John Skyler
Skyler fired off with European uppercuts and forearms. He is legitimately like a full foot shorter than Bononi, who quickly took him to the mat and slapped on a headlock. Skyler tried to fight out but got dumped through the ropes to the floor. He tried for like eight different variations of a suplex and roll-up but Bononi counter by being huge and impossible to move. Bononi put this one away with a Torture Rack slam.
AEW
Ethan Page Reveals Why He Chose AEW Over WWE
Ethan Page is one of AEW’s newest signings, and he has spoken about why he chose the company over signing with WWE. Page spoke on his YouTube channel doing a Q&A where he revealed that the ability to do things like his vlog and Twitch is what ultimately swayed him.
“I’m going to give you a very lazy answer,” said Page. “I wanted to go to AEW from the chance that I even thought about wanting to move one place to the other. AEW was always at the top of the list. First of all, in WWE I would not be able to do this stream with you guys tonight. I wouldn’t be able to answer these questions, do my vlog, Twitch; any outside stuff like that. And I think AEW gives their talent very good creative freedom to be who they are. You’re going to see All Ego Ethan Page.
“I literally had a hand in designing my first t-shirt for AEW. So yeah; you’re gonna see sprinkles of my creativity throughout my AEW career. It’s more a collaboration. It’s awesome.”
When it comes to the AEW roster, Page spoke about which wrestlers he is most looking forward to working with at some stage.
“I would love to wrestle Rey Fenix,” said Page. “He’s a wrestler that clearly makes his opponents better and make them raise their game a little bit. I think he’d be an awesome match. There’s the obvious choice of me and Ricky Starks just posing, looking into the camera, doing a runway walk. Or me vs. MJF in a trash talk centric match.
“Then there’s the obvious choice; me vs. Christian or Chris Jericho. Me being the number one up and coming Canadian wrestler right now, I think that be iconic to have a bunch of Canadians in a match together. That be cool. I would say those are my options.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Christian Cage To Make In-Ring Debut On AEW Dynamite, Opponent Revealed
New NXT Tag Team Champions Will Be Crowned At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
Full Match Cards Announced For Both Nights Of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
3/24 AEW Dynamite Results: Omega vs Sydal, The Pinnacle In Action, TNT Title Match, Six-Man Spectacle
WWE NXT Results (3/24): Cole & O’Reilly Face To Face, NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match & More
We Ranked Every WrestleMania Opening Match In History (1985 – 2020)
WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Who Is Going To WrestleMania?
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
WWE Reportedly Denies Andrade’s Release Request, ROH World Champion Rush Responds
3/17 AEW Dynamite Results: Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker Lights Out Main Event, Christian Cage Takes Aim
WATCH: Rey Mysterio & Kurt Angle Talk WrestleMania 22, Victoria, Kane & More On WWE’s The Bump
3/23 AEW DARK Results & Video: Dark Order vs Chaos Project, Brian Cage vs Brandon Cutler, SCU, Ashley Vox & More
WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More
Trending
-
Editorials13 hours ago
We Ranked Every WrestleMania Opening Match In History (1985 – 2020)
-
AEW12 hours ago
3/24 AEW Dynamite Results: Omega vs Sydal, The Pinnacle In Action, TNT Title Match, Six-Man Spectacle
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Aleister Black Comments On Andrade’s WWE Release, Andrade Responds To ‘Tommy End’
-
WWE2 days ago
BREAKING: NXT Tag Team Championships Vacated
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Postpones Dave Bautista’s Hall Of Fame Induction At His Request
-
Results12 hours ago
WWE NXT Results (3/24): Cole & O’Reilly Face To Face, NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match & More
-
Impact2 days ago
3/23 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Eddie Edwards vs Karl Anderson, X-Division Title Match, Kenny Omega Returns
-
WWE21 hours ago
The Undertaker Reveals The Next Member Of The WWE Hall Of Fame