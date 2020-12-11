Indie
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Top Talent’ Christian Casanova Poised To Win Limitless Wrestling’s 2020 Vacationland Cup
I had the pleasure of sitting down with one of the hottest names in the northeast indie wrestling scene this week, the “Top Talent” Christian Casanova, ahead of his performance in the third annual Limitless Wrestling Vacationland Cup.
The tournament streams exclusively on IWTV next Saturday, December 19 and will feature eight singles matches in the opening round. The four winners will compete in a four-way single elimination match to determine the winner of the Vacationland Cup.
The cup, previously won by JT Dunn and Anthony Greene, will not be the only thing up for grabs in this year’s tournament, however. The winner of this year’s Vacationland Cup will also earn the vacant Limitless Wrestling World Championship, a title that has only ever been held by Greene, a recent WWE signee, and All Elite Wrestling’s prodigious problem child Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
For Christian Casanova, entering the tournament for the third year in a row, a victory next Saturday would mark the culmination of several years of hard work and intentional transformation.
“I think it means even more to me, based on the fact that I had been on the very first Limitless show. Before Limitless was really even anything, or had any of the hype or buzz that it does right now. Being from New England, a mainstay for the longest time, I think winning that championship just means – started from the bottom, in a way. The true culmination in starting from the bottom and getting all the way to the top. I was a Michael Jackson impersonator at one point, and I just climbed the ranks little by little by little. Who better than me?”
“This is also my third Vacationland Cup. So it’s like, you better getting it right now, or never again. I think I’ve got more to lose than a lot of these guys, because I don’t see myself getting other opportunities again.”
Below is a transcript of my interview with Christian. We also dig into GCW For The Culture, as well as his original Michael Jackson gimmick and how Stokely Hathaway helped him carve out a more serious path.
Thank you to Christian for his time and openness in the interview and to Limitless Wrestling for setting it up. This feels like a good time to remind readers that they can use the code “LIMITLESS” for a free 5-day trial of IWTV!
Tell me about your original Michael Jackson inspired gimmick. I’ve seen footage of you coming out to “Billie Jean” in the bright red leather jacket with the hair done up. Did it come out of a need to stand out, to do something different, or did you just really like Michael Jackson?
“It was more like, I needed a character. I needed something to attach myself to. When you’re so new, you really have no identity. I was 19-years-old, so I didn’t even know who I was as a person.” … “It was something that I was, I’m gonna get my feet wet with this little gimmick for awhile, until I figure out who I want to be and who I am. After awhile I started getting really deep into it – like I was knees deep into that shit. The problem is that I wanted to be a serious competitive wrestler, I did not want to be the hokey-pokey gimmick guy at all. I just really wanted to be taking serious, and eventually I ended up turning heel at Chaotic Wrestling, and that’s where I brought the whole ‘Top Talent’ persona in. Everything after that just started clicking, and now it’s just me. For awhile it was a persona, and being cocky and flashy, and now I know who I am so it’s easier to just be the Top Talent. I am what I say.”
Stokely Hathaway, now Malcolm Bivens in WWE NXT, was one of the first guys to come alongside you and kind of take you under his wing, and it seems like he played a major role in helping to develop that “Top Talent” persona you have today.
“I needed that. I had just gone from the Michael Jackson gimmick to the Top Talent character, and one of the concerns a lot of people had was that I wasn’t going to be able to get heat as a heel. I had just come off being a babyface, and a gimmicky babyface at that.” … “When they put me with Stokely – I had known Stokely, but I didn’t know him that well. When they put us together it was a perfect match, because our personalities matched. Stokely is so talented, he can get anybody over. He can get heat for anybody, an dhe really brought out the best in me, personality-wise. He made it easier for the people to hate me, even though I was doing cool shit, and doing flashy shit. He definitely enhances whoever he’s with.”
In studying up for this interview I watched your matches with MLW World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed, someone I’m very familiar with and a big fan of. You two had some great battles. You’re two-up on him in singles matches, a win and a loss in tag matches, but what makes these matches and this sort of rivalry you have with Myron work so well?
“Myron is one of those people – he reminds me a lot of myself in the sense that no matter who you put him in there with, he’s going to have a good match. I know he’s confident in himself the way I’m confident in myself. He’s not going to let anybody make him look bad, but he’s gonna make you look even better than you are. When you’re both really good, the sky’s the limit. That was both of our mindsets, to go in that match and make each other look as good as possible, while making ourselves look better. When you get in the ring with people who elevate you to that limit, it’s magic. Myron and I have great chemistry, and we got along great. We’re both very competitive against each other. Healthy competitive, like we want to see each other win, but he’s gonna have to earn that win. We went at it like we were both genuinely trying to win and prove that we’re better than each other.”
We have to talk about For The Culture. This was a show I originally wanted to go to when it was happening during WrestleMania weekend. It ended up being one of my favorite shows of the year, and got the opportunity to find so many new wrestlers and personalities that I just had no idea about.
“Who did you find?”
Oh man.. Trish Adora, O’Shay Edwards, Mike Outlaw, Calvin Tankman. You, actually. I had seen some of your matches in Beyond Wrestling, but I’m a big fan of Tasha Steelz so when you came out together for the triple threat tag it clicked for me. That’s what hooked me.
“For The Culture was very, very special. When it first got announced I sent a tweet to AJ [Gray] like, I need to be a part of that. Before, everything that happened with ACH, it was a series of events that happened leading up to it being what it was.”
“I had been putting on ‘For The Culture’ in the New England area, saying ‘For the Culture, By The Culture’, just based off of the fact that at Chaotic Wrestling I was the first heavyweight champion of color in 20 years. That was something that I was – I said ‘I’m gonna change the culture here, I’m doing this for the culture’. It was bigger than me. That was something I was already saying, and then the whole thing with ACH happened, and For The Culture got announced. I had to be a part of it.”
“Even just being there, I felt like I was representing for all of New England. All the talent of color in New England and this whole area in the Northeast area that weren’t able to be out there. If you look at that card it was very scattered. People from the midwest, from the west coast, down south, but as far as New England representation there really wasn’t anybody [other than] Tasha Steelz and myself.”
“For The Culture was very special to me. A first time show like that of all black talent – just very cool, and it went off beautifully. Some of those matches are fantastic. I watched that show as a fan after my match and just loved every bit of it. 2 Cold Scorpio and AR Fox? C’mon.”
Shows like that are so important in exposing great talent, and I think we need to be doing a better job of promoting inclusivity in wrestling. I have this argument with people about there just being one women’s match on an indie card with ten matches. Of course you’re never going to see some of these great talent because they’re just not being given an opportunity.
“The way I look at it is, I completely agree with inclusivity, but at the same time it’s like – these people are just as talented as any other wrestler on the show. At the end of the day it’s not necessarily inclusivity. We’re just as talented, it’s not like we should be included – like [having one] women’s match – just to fill a quota. That was one of the big problems that I had, even with postering. You see a poster and… there’s maybe one or two people representing – you know, that’s not white or whatever. The point I’m trying to make is that it should be based off of talent, regardless. Inclusivity, that’s dope. But at the end of the day it doesn’t matter. Gay, straight, it doesn’t matter. Girl or guy, black or white, if you’re talented you’re on the show. That’s how it should work.”
Check out Christian Casanova next Saturday, December 19 competing in the third annual Limitless Wrestling Vacationland Cup, streaming exclusively on IWTV.
Impact
Former ROH/TNA Star Jimmy Rave Ends Pro Wrestling Career Due To Arm Amputation
Indie wrestling veteran Jimmy Rave, best known for his time in Ring of Honor and TNA Wrestling, announced today that an unexpected amputation has forced the end of his 20-year-plus professional wrestling career.
Rave, 37, announced on Twitter this weekend that he had been gritting through an issue with his left arm. By the time he went in to see a doctor, an infection was found that was serious enough to require amputation above the elbow.
“I have been very blessed for the last 21 years in professional wrestling and getting to live out my dream. Today, that dream has ended for me,” Rave wrote on Saturday night.
“I appreciate everyone who has supported me or anyone who has pegged me with a roll of toilet paper. To my brothers & sisters I have shared the ring with or a locker room; thank you for always pushing me to be better. Thank you to all my mentors and my students who allow me to still feel needed. This was the hardest thing I have ever had to type.”
Jimmy Rave got his start working in the Georgia independent scene at the start of the 2000s, a mainstay of NWA Wildside. He worked extensively for Ring of Honor from 2004 to 2007 and was later one half of The Rock ‘n Rave Infection in TNA (later IMPACT) alongside Lance Archer.
This is the hardest tweet I have ever had put out. pic.twitter.com/G9kr8oq7ra
— Jimmy Rave (@TheJimmyRave) November 29, 2020
AEW
STF Underground Ep. 86 – Has NXT Been Better Than AEW? Undertaker’s Farewell, Should Omega vs. Moxley Be On PPV?
Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground. This is Episode 86 of STF Underground! We discuss:
- Finn Balor’s Return
- Rhea Ripley’s potential call up
- Both War Games Matches
- Is Pat McAfee The Most “Must Watch”?
- Has NXT Become Better Than AEW?
- AEW’s Women’s Division
- The Young Bucks – Still The Best Tag Team In The World?
- & MUCH more!
FOLLOW US
Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
Indie
MLW Fusion Results (11/18): The Restart Is Finally Here! MLW World Title Match, CONTRA Unit Strikes Again, More
The Restart is finally here! After an eight month hiatus, Major League Wrestling returns tonight with their first all new episode of MLW Fusion since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. HERE IS A LIST of all the different ways you can watch MLW each week.
MLW Fusion Results
November 18, 2020
The cold open recapped the entire saga of CONTRA Unit from its inception to where we are today. Tonight all three singles titles are on the line, headlined by Jacob Fatu defending the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against Davey Boy Smith Jr.
National Openweight Title Match
Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Dugan
Dugan charges in and gets wasted with a shoulder tackle. Hammerstone hits the Nightmare Pendulum and scores the easiest win of his life in about 15 seconds. After the match, Hammerstone gets on the mic and calls out Jacob Fatu, asking how long the heavyweight champion is going to avoid him.
Winner & Still Champion: Alexander Hammerstone
Next up, Myron Reed defends the MLW World Middleweight Championship. Brian Pillman Jr.’s music hits, but nobody comes out. His music hits and again, no one comes out. The announcers tell us we’re going to take a short break as the challenger has refused to come out to the ring.
MLW World Middleweight Title Match
Myron Reed (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
Back from break and Pillman has finally decided to grace us with his presence. He drops the champion with a quick shoulder tackle and throws wild rights and lefts as soon as the bell rings. Pillman throws a kick on the apron and the two brawl around ringside. Reed starts to fire back with kicks and uppercuts, heading back into the ring to deliver a beautiful suicide dive. He tries for a second one, but Pillman sees it coming and catches him with a knee on the apron.
Pillman slows things down for a beat in the ring, working holds and slapping on a body stretch. Reed catches him with a schoolboy pin for two, but the challenger reverses into a modified surfboard stretch, using Myron’s chest protector for a bit of extra leverage. The ref doesn’t like that and makes BP break the hold, which sort of begs the question why Myron is allowed to wear it in the first place.
Reed springboards in with a flying crossbody for two. Pillman fires back with hard knife-edge chops. He manages to rip the chest protector off his opponent and continues with chops, taking advantage. Both guys hit the ropes and collide in the center with crossbodies. Both men down.
Reed kips up and hits a big boot. Clothesline. Step-up enzuigiri. Knee lift. He heads to the apron and connects with a springboard legdrop for two. Pillman catches him with a backslide pin for a nearfall and sets in with a series of clotheslines. Big spinebuster for two. Pillman slowly climbs to the top rope and hits a diving crossbody, but it’s still not enough to get the job done.
Reed battles back and drops the challenger with a springboard cutter and a modified Sliced Bread for another nearfall. Pillman gives him a nasty knife-edge across the back of his neck and hits a Falcon Arrow for two. Reed gets his knees up to block a corner splash and hits Captain Crunch! 1-2-3.
Winner & Still Champion: Myron Reed
Myron reminds everyone to stop sleeping on the “Young GOAT” before calling out Lio Rush. He knows the former WWE star is here in MLW to wrestle and he’s ready to put the title on the line.
The brackets for the 2020 Opera Cup have been revealed! On the left side we have “Filthy” Tom Lawlor taking on New Japan’s Rocky Romero, and the high-flying AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid up against ACH! On the left side of the tournament it’s Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. in what should be a deeply physical first round match, while Richard Holliday takes on TJP.
MLW World Heavyweight Title Match
Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
The two heavyweights lock up in the center of the ring, and Smith takes control with a headlock. Fatu sends him into the ropes and tries to take him down with one, two, three big shoulder tackles, but Smith barely budges. The champion almost looks impressed. He hits the ropes for number four, but Smith surprises him with a snap powerslam for an early two-count.
Fatu fires back with a headbutt, but Smith sends one right back. Smith refuses to go down and headbutts the champion like ten times in a row, and they both collapse. Both guys take a minute to recover and Fatu whips the challenger hard into the corner, flaring up a pre-existing back issue that may pose a problem for Smith here. Fatu immediately follows with a scoop slam.
Both guys went in hard, to the point where they’re both completely exhausted at the seven-minute mark. Fatu tries for a springboard moonsault but Smith gets the knees up and begins to rally with strong right hands and chops in the corner. Big Saito suplex for two. Smith hits the ropes but runs into a sidewalk slam from the champion.
Fatu heads to the second rope but the challenger cuts him off with an uppercut. Smith tries for a piledriver but his back gives out and Fatu is able to hit a Samoan Drop. He quickly climbs to the top rope, connects with a moonsault, and gets the win.
Winner & Still MLW World Heavyweight Champion: Jacob Fatu
Fatu asks MLW management if “that’s all you got” and drops a bunch of F-bombs they have to censor. He calls out Alexander Hammerstone and talks a ton of trash, claiming he’s not scared of the National Openweight Champion’s threats.
Hammerstone’s music hits and he makes his way to the stage, but a big muscular man in a mask comes from behind and rocks him with a steel chair. Fatu and the masked man beat down Hammerstone and pose together to end the show. CONTRA strikes again.
First Hour Of Ring Of Honor Final Battle Will Air For Free
Tyler Bate Returns To NXT UK To Challenge For Heritage Cup
AEW Dynamite Draws Nearly One Million Viewers, WWE NXT Remains Steady
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Top Talent’ Christian Casanova Poised To Win Limitless Wrestling’s 2020 Vacationland Cup
Tom “Zeus” Lister Dies At 62, WWE Issues Statement
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
WWE Raw Results (11/30): Symphony Of Destruction, #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/7): Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt, Asuka vs Shayna Baszler, More
AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ Results (12/2): Moxley vs Omega, Iconic Debut, IMPACTful Partnership In The Works?
WATCH: NXT TakeOver: WarGames Dark Match Released
WWE’s The Bump: Drew McIntyre, Goldberg, Joe Manganiello & More
Watch Io Shirai’s Insane WarGames Dive, Finn Balor Says “All Eyes Go Back On The Prince” This Week
NXT Takeover: WarGames Pre-Show (Video)
FREE MATCHES: Undisputed Era & Team Ripley, WarGames, Big Show vs Undertaker, TLC
Trending
-
Impact2 days ago
IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/8): Kenny Omega Speaks, Knockouts Tag Tournament Continues!
-
AEW1 day ago
AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Sting Speaks, Kenny Explains, Dynamite Diamond On The Line
-
WWE3 days ago
Potential Plans For Charlotte Flair & Andrade Upon Their WWE Returns
-
Results1 day ago
WWE NXT Results (12/9): Karrion Kross Returns, Pete Dunne Battles Killian Dain, Gonzalez In Action!
-
AEW2 days ago
Kenny Omega Explains His Actions In IMPACT Wrestling Debut, Teases Adding To His “Collection”
-
AEW2 days ago
Tony Khan Buys Ad Time On IMPACT Wrestling; Calls Kenny Omega’s Title Win “Disgraceful”
-
WWE2 days ago
Goldberg Says He’s Coming For Roman Reigns: “He Backed Out On Me At WrestleMania”
-
WWE9 hours ago
REPORT: Three Possible Main Event Matches Being Discussed For WrestleMania 37