Christian Comments On A Potential In-Ring Return: “My situation is much different”

With Daniel Bryan and then Edge managing to make returns from what was first deemed career-ending injuries, many fans have begun to have hope for other wrestlers.

The likes of Paige and Christian are at the top of that list, as they are two talents whose career was brought to an end outside of their control. However, just because two wrestlers have been able to return, that doesn’t mean that everyone else could.

During a recent interview with TalkSPORT, Captain Charisma admitted that his situation is different from that of Daniel Bryan’s and that he is actually content with what he accomplished in wrestling.