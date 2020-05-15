Christian Comments On A Potential In-Ring Return: “My situation is much different”

With Daniel Bryan and then Edge managing to make returns from what was first deemed career-ending injuries, many fans have begun to have hope for other wrestlers.
The likes of Paige and Christian are at the top of that list, as they are two talents whose career was brought to an end outside of their control. However, just because two wrestlers have been able to return, that doesn’t mean that everyone else could.
During a recent interview with TalkSPORT, Captain Charisma admitted that his situation is different from that of Daniel Bryan’s and that he is actually content with what he accomplished in wrestling.
“My situation is much different than Daniel Bryan’s. He was, what, in his early 30s when this happened? I was in my 40s, so very different parts of our careers, and I feel like I’m content with what I accomplished,” Christian told Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT. “I just don’t feel the need to go back and dip my toes in the water at all. For Edge, he felt the need to go back and instead of having the end of the story written for him, write it himself. That window he never thought was going to open for him and after almost nine years, it’s pretty much unheard of. It’s all about memorable moments and for me, he created a huge moment at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania; it wasn’t in the setting everyone thought it was going to be and not necessarily in the setting he wanted it to be, but it’s the state of the world. So I think it became really important for him to go out and put this match on to provide some entertainment for fans and an escape for people. And I think that was important. Whether there was 70,000 people in a stadium or he was in a Performance Center with just cameras, him coming down that ramp was one of the greatest moments in WrestleMania history, in my opinion.”