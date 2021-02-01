Christian Discusses What’s Next Following His WWE Royal Rumble Return

While there were plenty of surprises at the WWE Royal Rumble, none were bigger than Christian. But what is next for Captain Charisma?

After seven years out of the ring, Christian made his return to in-ring action as a surprise entrant during the WWE Royal Rumble, creating an unforgettable moment. Christian reunited with Edge within the match in what was a brilliant and emotional moment.

He spoke with WWE after the match and discussed what it is like to be back inside the ring, and how he tried hard to keep it a surprise.

“It was surreal [to be in the ring after 7 years] to be honest with you,” said Christian. “I didn’t know what to expect. You know its funny, everybody has a plan until you get hit. And that’s exactly what happened to me. I got hit once and I was like, ‘ok, its on.’ This is what I was born to do, so I felt like I was home. “I was playing coy all day in the locker room since nobody knew what was going on. It was a fun surprise.”

Christian then went on to discuss what could be next for him, teasing that the Rumble appearance might have been his last.