Christian Gives His Thoughts On Edge’s WrestleMania 35 Match: “They Delivered”

Many people have given their opinions of the Edge and Randy Orton match from WWE WrestleMania 36, and Edge’s best friend, Christian has now given his thoughts.

Captain Charisma spoke on WWE’s The Bump show about the last man standing match, which was the longest match of the two-night WrestleMania experience.

He commented on how it was a big deal for Edge to just be back from injury, but noted that it wasn’t the setting that they were expecting to have.

“It wasn’t in the setting or the environment that […] they both had hoped it would be in” due to the coronavirus pandemic. To him, however, it doesn’t matter if there was a crowd present or not: as soon as Edge’s music hit and he walked down the ramp, it became one of WrestleMania’s “greatest moments.”

When reflecting on the match itself, Christian believed that it did exactly what it needed to do.

Christian considered match itself to be the “[…] hard-hitting, a–kicking streetfight match that it needed to be. That’s what this match was built up to to be, and I think they delivered.”

