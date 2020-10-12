Christian Reflects On WWE Backstage Being Axed

Christian was a big part of the WWE Backstage show, and he recently spoke about it being axed and how he doesn’t believe it was due to ratings.

Christian spoke with Busted Open Radio about the show and he believes that it didn’t go awry, but it was just a work in progress, like other new shows.

“I don’t think it went awry, I think it was like any new show? It’s a work in progress” Christian began on Busted Open. “I mean even like equating it back to the Edge & Christian show, I didn’t like the first half of that first season. It took trial and error to see what it was that fit, and a show like that hadn’t really been done before.” “It didn’t get cancelled because of ratings” Christian continued discussing WWE Backstage. “If that’s what people thought. The ratings? They’re (FOX) actually really happy with the ratings. Ratings were actually very strong. Whatever was in that time slot before Backstage, did a fraction of the ratings that Backstage did.”

Christian also pushed that the network was actually very happy with how things were going with the show in terms of ratings.