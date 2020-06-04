Christian To Host Peep Show On WWE Raw With Edge As His Guest

WWE will continue to build the upcoming WWE Backlash match between Edge and Randy Orton by having Christian make his return to the company.

The WWE legend will be hosting a special edition of the Peep Show on WWE Raw this week where he will be joined by his former tag team partner, Edge.

The two men will be building towards the WWE Backlash between Edge and Randy Orton, which has been branded as ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.’

Christian hasn’t been seen on WWE Raw since July 22, 2019, where he was part of the Raw Reunion episode. However, he has been working regularly for the company as part of WWE Backstage.

WWE.com released the following announcement: