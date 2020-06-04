Christian To Host Peep Show On WWE Raw With Edge As His Guest

WWE will continue to build the upcoming WWE Backlash match between Edge and Randy Orton by having Christian make his return to the company.
The WWE legend will be hosting a special edition of the Peep Show on WWE Raw this week where he will be joined by his former tag team partner, Edge.
The two men will be building towards the WWE Backlash between Edge and Randy Orton, which has been branded as ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.’
Christian hasn’t been seen on WWE Raw since July 22, 2019, where he was part of the Raw Reunion episode. However, he has been working regularly for the company as part of WWE Backstage.
WWE.com released the following announcement:
Christian will return to Raw this Monday to host a special edition of “The Peep Show,” with his longtime friend and tag team partner Edge as the guest.
The Rated-R Superstar is preparing for what may be The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever against Randy Orton, with The Viper gloating about setting the perfect trap for the WWE Hall of Famer. What will Edge have to say just six days before WWE Backlash? Find out on Raw this Monday at 8/7 C on USA