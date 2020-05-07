Christopher Daniels vs Brodie Lee, Chris Jericho & MJF In Action, & More Set For 5/13 AEW Dyamite

AEW has announced tons of segments for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite which promises to be another stacked episode of the show.

For the first time since the May 13 episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF has been medically returned and last night he claimed that he is in fact “over-healed.” MJF is currently undefeated in AEW and will be returning to action next week, although no opponent was confirmed for him.

MJF will also be in action at AEW’s Double Or Nothing PPV as he competes against Jungle Boy.

Former AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho will also be in action next week as he goes on on one with Pineapple Pete and Lance Archer and Jake Roberts will be explaining their actions.

On top of that Christopher Daniels will finally get his chance to go one on one with The Dark Order leader, Brodie Lee, who will be challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at Double Or Nothing.

There will also be women’s action on the show in the form of a fatal four-way match between Hikaru Shida, Penelope Ford, Britt Baker, and Kris Statlander. Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega will be teaming up once again as well as they face Santana & Ortiz.