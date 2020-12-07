Ciampa Still Just As Dangerous, Raquel Gonzalez Comments On Dominant WarGames Win (Videos)

Raquel Gonzalez On Huge WarGames Win

Raquel Gonzalez is done living in the shadow of the NXT Superstars like Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai after her standout victory this Sunday night at NXT Takeover: WarGames.

The Texas powerhouse dominated the second ever women’s WarGames match, helping her team overcome an early numbers disadvantage. At one point she was fighting off opponents 3-on-1, and played a huge role in keeping Io Shirai out of the cage for several minutes.

Gonzalez actually won the match for her team, pinning the NXT Women’s Champion after powerbombing Io from the top rope through a horizontal ladder. One would think that should land her a shot at the title down the road, or at least put her in that position. Check out a post-match interview with Raquel below.

Tommaso Ciampa Still Just As Dangerous

The art of “Thatch-as-Thatch-can” wrestling was no match for Tommaso Ciampa this Sunday night at NXT Takeover: WarGames. Following a deeply physical and bloody victory over Timothy Thatcher, a fired up Ciampa was interviewed and claimed to be just as dangerous now as he ever was.

Ciampa gave props to his opponent, calling Thatcher a “tough dude” that reminded him of himself from two years ago on the black-and-yellow brand.

“Thatcher is a tough dude. I didn’t pick Timothy Thatcher because I thought he was anything but,” Ciampa told fans. “I get what he’s trying to do. When I look at Thatcher I see 2018 Ciampa in very, very many ways.”

The “Blackheart” also spoke about being choked out by Karrion Kross and missing the last two NXT Takeover events as a result, something he takes very personally. Check out the interview below.