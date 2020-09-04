Cinematic Match Confirmed For AEW All Out, Why Women’s Match Was Moved To The Pre-Show

Earlier this year, Dr. Britt Baker DMD suffered an injury just days before a scheduled match at All Elite Wrestling’s annual pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing,

Baker was in the midst of a key push for the AEW women’s division at the time, and with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic severely limiting the talent available for weekly television tapings, keeping the good doctor relevant while injured became an important task.

All throughout the summer, Baker evolved her persona while fending off (mostly) non-physical attacks from Big Swole. Her methods of transportation became more elaborate and over-the-top, and she acquired the services of her own personal “Reba”.

Impressively, Baker found a way to make it onto every single show without missing a week due to injury, all leading up to a highly anticipated one-on-one battle with Big Swole at ALL OUT – the targeted destination for her return since day one.

While many fans were disappointed to find out that that match will take place on the free pre-show prior to ALL OUT this weekend, The Buy In, AEW President Tony Khan shed a little light on the situation during a media call on Thursday afternoon.

“From the first PPV we did, we’ve put some of our biggest stars including Hangman Page and MJF on The Buy-In,” Mr. Khan noted, fielding a question from Bill Pritchard of Wrestlezone. “We try and put exciting stuff on the first hour of the show, so that people will pay to see the whole show.”

He also confirmed an interesting bit of information – the aptly named “Tooth & Nail” match the two are set to have will actually be a “cinematic” match.

Khan added that the ALL OUT pay-per-view will have a heavy focus on the in-ring wrestling and very little in the way of direct “storytelling” through segments or skits. That’s another reason the cinematic match, which will likely have to be pre-recorded, was moved to The Buy In.