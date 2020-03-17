City Of Tampa Releases Statement On WrestleMania 36 Cancelation

The Tampa Bay Local Organizing Committee has released the following statement:

“Our community has waited 36 years to host WrestleMania and while we are saddened that this unforeseen situation has led us to today’s announcement, this is totally the right call for the security and safety of everyone involved. A huge thank you to all our local leaders and our friends at WWE, as we collectively worked through the unprecedented fluidity of the last few weeks. The Tampa Bay-WWE partnership has never been stronger.”