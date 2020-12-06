WWE
CM Punk Claims NXT Roster Should Be Embarrassed Over Pat McAfee Being The Best Promo On The Show
CM Punk tuned into the latest episode of WWE NXT, and he had some harsh words for the roster, other than Pat McAfee and Rhea Ripley.
Punk watched the show and took to Twitter in order to provide his thoughts. The WWE legend claimed that the roster should be embarrassed due to the fact that McAfee is the best promo on the show. Although, he did note that it was down to circumstances, agreeing with a fan in one of his replies that it’s down to WWE not brainwashing him.
However, Punk did claim that the former NFL star is the best thing on the show that isn’t named Rhea Ripley, clearly being a fan of the former NXT Women’s Champion. Punk also stated that there’s no reason for McAfee not to fully commit to wrestling.
A lot of it has to do with circumstance, but everyone else on the show(s) should feel embarrassment, and subsequently USE said feeling to better themselves, at the fact that @PatMcAfeeShow is a better promo than everyone on the show(s).
— player/coach (@CMPunk) December 4, 2020
Correct. Like I said…circumstances.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) December 4, 2020
There’s zero reason for him to fully commit to wrestling. He’s already the best thing on this show not named @RheaRipley_WWE
— player/coach (@CMPunk) December 4, 2020
WWE
The Street Profits Interested In Facing The Mysterio Family
The current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, are interested in facing a particular team on the blue brand.
Montez Ford recently spoke with Metro where he admitted that he’s got a clear desire to compete against Rey and Dominik Mysterio in what he believes would be the battle of the Frog Splashes.
“I would love to work with Rey and Dominik as well! To get in the ring with Rey Mysterio, that’s mind blowing. It’s giving me chills thinking about all the stuff that’s happened this year. Definitely, Rey and Dominik would be someone we’d love to get in the ring with. Just because of their dynamic, and you know, Dominik has a very nice Frog Splash as well. [laughs] Same thing with Rey, so it’d pretty much be the battle of the Frog Splashes, so I think that’d be a whole lot of fun.” (H/T to POST Wrestling)
Rey and Dominik have both expressed a desire to have a run as Tag Team Champions previously, so a storyline against The Street Profits could be a way of turning that into a reality.
Wrestling News
Nick Dinsmore Reflects On His WWE NXT Coaching Role
Nick Dinsmore (aka Eugene) recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet where he discussed his time working in WWE NXT as a coach and producer.
Dinsmore worked behind the scenes at WWE NXT but admitted that he didn’t feel he put in his best performances in that role, but he did love the coaching element of things.
“I don’t know. I just know that I was probably wasn’t putting out my best performance because I was in an environment where I was uncomfortable, and I was uncomfortable because I mean, these were people that I looked up to that I was in there with. There was Terry Taylor, there was Dusty Rhodes, there was Triple H sitting next to me and I would get nervous sometimes and I might just be quiet and assess the situation, but I’m not really putting out a lot and I feel like in that environment, you gotta be on and going and I would kind of sit back and I would — I knew what was going on and I was aware. My mouth shut, ears were open and that might not have been the situation for it. I loved the coaching aspect of it. Didn’t necessarily care for the producer aspect of it. But, it was a great education. To see the tools that these guys are given now and what they’re expecting of WWE superstars today. The fact that I got to teach that and coach that and still got the manuals and all that so I know what they’re looking for, I feel like they do, but it is an ever-changing process.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions.)
WWE
Triple H Compares Undisputed Era With D-Generation X
Triple H recently gave some major praise to WWE NXT faction, Undisputed Era, comparing them to his own group, D-Generation X.
The Game spoke with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports about Undisputed Era, praising the cohesion that they have, comparing them to DX.
“That [authenticity] to me is the magic of it,” said Triple H [h/t Inside The Ropes]. “When that magic is there, it’s next level. They have that magic. It’s real to them. There’s no show. I think that’s what worked with DX. It wasn’t a show. We were just us. We all got along in that manner. When it’s magic like that, it really works.”
Triple H went on to talk further about their teamwork and how they just let the group do their thing, as they know that they are all connected.
“That unit is that unit,” he said. “They get along. We shoot stuff with them at a restaurant, where they’re doing toasts and all this stuff and it’s kind of like, well, you just put cameras there and let them go do their thing because they just go be them.
“In a way, I always feel like that stuff resonates the most when you can see a bunch of people that are on some level legitimately have that connection to where as a viewer watching, you think to yourself, ‘Man. I’d just like want to hang out with those dudes. I’d like to be at that dinner and just have dinner with them and hang out with them because it looks like it’s so much fun.'”
Undisputed Era will be in action tonight at WWE NXT Takeover: WarGamesNXT TakeOver: WarGames Live Tonight – Start Time, Match Card, Live Coverage Info, where they will compete inside the steel structure against Pat McAfee’s The Brand faction.
The Street Profits Interested In Facing The Mysterio Family
Nick Dinsmore Reflects On His WWE NXT Coaching Role
Tony Schiavone Set To Interview Sting On 12/9 AEW Dyamite
Kris Statlander Provides An Update On Her Recovery Process
MJF Reveals How Long His Current AEW Contract Is
WWE Raw Results (11/30): Symphony Of Destruction, #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36
AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ Results (12/2): Moxley vs Omega, Iconic Debut, IMPACTful Partnership In The Works?
Top Star Reportedly Pulled From WWE TLC Planned Main Event Due To Injury
FREE MATCHES: Undisputed Era & Team Ripley, WarGames, Big Show vs Undertaker, TLC
WATCH: Six Intercontinental Champions Compete In Pat Patterson Tribute Match
AEW Dynamite Videos: Sting’s Shocking Debut, Omega Steals The Title, Inner Circle Turmoil & More
Winter Is Coming, War Is Here: Watch The New AEW Dynamite Cinematic Trailer
Liv Morgan Reacts To Her Return Match Being Inexplicably Scrapped (Video)
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
Jim Ross Recalls Having To Release Umaga From His WWE Contract
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results (12/4): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs Kevin Owens & Otis
-
WWE1 day ago
‘Forgotten Sons’ Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake Return To WWE Smackdown Without Jaxson Ryker
-
AEW2 days ago
Sting’s First AEW Shirt Breaks Pro Wrestling Tees 24 Hour Sale Record
-
WWE12 hours ago
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
-
WWE2 days ago
Triple H Provides An Update On Karrion Kross’ Status
-
WWE2 days ago
Smackdown Women’s Title Defense & Major Stip Added To WWE TLC, Updated Lineup
-
AEW3 days ago
Did Sting’s Debut & World Title Heist Help Numbers? AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Info