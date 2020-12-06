CM Punk Claims NXT Roster Should Be Embarrassed Over Pat McAfee Being The Best Promo On The Show

CM Punk tuned into the latest episode of WWE NXT, and he had some harsh words for the roster, other than Pat McAfee and Rhea Ripley.

Punk watched the show and took to Twitter in order to provide his thoughts. The WWE legend claimed that the roster should be embarrassed due to the fact that McAfee is the best promo on the show. Although, he did note that it was down to circumstances, agreeing with a fan in one of his replies that it’s down to WWE not brainwashing him.

However, Punk did claim that the former NFL star is the best thing on the show that isn’t named Rhea Ripley, clearly being a fan of the former NXT Women’s Champion. Punk also stated that there’s no reason for McAfee not to fully commit to wrestling.

A lot of it has to do with circumstance, but everyone else on the show(s) should feel embarrassment, and subsequently USE said feeling to better themselves, at the fact that @PatMcAfeeShow is a better promo than everyone on the show(s). — player/coach (@CMPunk) December 4, 2020

Correct. Like I said…circumstances. — player/coach (@CMPunk) December 4, 2020