CM Punk Comments On The Recent Jeff Hardy ‘DUI Arrest’ Angle

WWE SmackDown saw a controversial angle take place this week as WWE played on Jeff Hardy’s legitimate history with substance abuse. WWE took out Elias with a hit-and-run angle as the “authorities” quickly stated that the car was Jeff’s, who appeared to be inebriated.

WWE did state that Hardy was found to be sober by the end of WWE SmackDown, but it didn’t stop people from being unhappy with the situation.

Former WWE Superstar, CM Punk spoke about the angle on Twitter, which is something he has experience with as in 2009, he also had an angle with Jeff that focused on his demons.