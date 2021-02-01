CM Punk Confirmed For A Role On Stephen Amell’s ‘Heels’

CM Punk is returning to the ring! However, not in the manner that people likely hoped for, but instead on the TV show, ‘Heels.’

The show will center around two brothers who are rivals, one of which is a heel while the other is a babyface as they fight over their late father’s wrestling promotion. Stephen Amell is part of the project, who is well-known as a big wrestling fan.

The actor has also competed in the ring several times, at WWE SummerSlam 2015 and All In in 2018. Amell revealed the news about Punk on social media, taking the time to joke that he was a little rusty inside the ring.