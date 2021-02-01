Connect with us

CM Punk Confirmed For A Role On Stephen Amell’s ‘Heels’

Published

3 hours ago

on

CM Punk

CM Punk is returning to the ring! However, not in the manner that people likely hoped for, but instead on the TV show, ‘Heels.’

The show will center around two brothers who are rivals, one of which is a heel while the other is a babyface as they fight over their late father’s wrestling promotion. Stephen Amell is part of the project, who is well-known as a big wrestling fan.


The actor has also competed in the ring several times, at WWE SummerSlam 2015 and All In in 2018. Amell revealed the news about Punk on social media, taking the time to joke that he was a little rusty inside the ring.

Carlito Discusses WWE Royal Rumble Return & Working With No Fans

Published

19 mins ago

on

Feb 1, 2021

By

Carlito

Carlito was one of the surprise returns at the WWE Royal Rumble this year, and he reflected on making his return to the company.

“Man, it’s crazy,” he said. “After more than 10 years of being away, I wasn’t expecting, you know… but on the receiving end, for them to remember me, it’s pretty humbling to receive that kind of response after all these years.”

He then spoke about what it was like to be in the WWE Royal Rumble itself, and what it was like to wrestle without any fans.


“It was great,” Carlito said. “I’ll be honest, it’s not the same as having a live audience out there, but you know, it’s WWE, man. Being in that ring is like nothing else in the world, really.”

Carlito then spoke about the current WWE locker room and the mixture of faces he knew and those he was meeting for the first time.

“It was great, man. Seeing a bunch of the boys from back in the day, seeing a lot of new faces, meeting a lot of new friends. It’s just a great experience for me, really,” he said. (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

Cesaro’s WWE Contract Reportedly Ends After WWE WrestleMania 37

Published

36 mins ago

on

Feb 1, 2021

By

Cesaro

Cesaro has been enjoying a nice push on WWE SmackDown as of late, but according to a report, his contract is coming up shortly.

Cesaro first joined WWE in September of 2011, having spent almost a decade with the company. During that time, he has won the United States Championship, two WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and five WWE Raw Tag Team Titles.


However, according to WrestlingInc.com, Cesaro’s contract is due to expire shortly after WWE WrestleMania 37 later this year, in April.

Cesaro has often been seen as someone who is incredibly underrated and underutilized, which is something that pretty much every WWE Superstar of the past 10 years has said. It is currently unclear whether or not Cesaro plans on re-signing with the company.

Christian Discusses What’s Next Following His WWE Royal Rumble Return

Published

1 hour ago

on

Feb 1, 2021

By

Christian

While there were plenty of surprises at the WWE Royal Rumble, none were bigger than Christian. But what is next for Captain Charisma?

After seven years out of the ring, Christian made his return to in-ring action as a surprise entrant during the WWE Royal Rumble, creating an unforgettable moment. Christian reunited with Edge within the match in what was a brilliant and emotional moment.


He spoke with WWE after the match and discussed what it is like to be back inside the ring, and how he tried hard to keep it a surprise.

“It was surreal [to be in the ring after 7 years] to be honest with you,” said Christian. “I didn’t know what to expect. You know its funny, everybody has a plan until you get hit. And that’s exactly what happened to me. I got hit once and I was like, ‘ok, its on.’ This is what I was born to do, so I felt like I was home.

“I was playing coy all day in the locker room since nobody knew what was going on. It was a fun surprise.”

Christian then went on to discuss what could be next for him, teasing that the Rumble appearance might have been his last.

“What’s next for Christian? “All I was ever promised was one more match. That could be it,” he said. (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

