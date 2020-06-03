CM Punk returned to the FS1 studio show WWE Backstage on Tuesday evening.

The former WWE Champion took a moment during the broadcast to discuss the ongoing protests and riots happening nationwide, in response to the recent murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.

“I’m a white guy,” Punk said. “I’m not here to pretend to understand how black people feel. I don’t think it’s my place to tell them how to react. This country has a problem, that much I know.”

Punk encouraged fellow white people to “shut up more” and to “listen more” to the black voices and what they are saying, pleading that “fascism and racism cannot win” in the end.

Not one to hold back his feelings and emotions, Punk took direct aim at President Trump and his 2017 comments that there were “very fine people on both sides” of a violent protest in Charlottesville, VA where a woman was killed by a group of white supremacists.

“The first tattoo I ever saw in my life was a number on my grandfather’s arm. He rode horseback towards Nazi panzer tanks, and now it’s 2020 and we live in a world where the President says that Nazis are ‘very fine people’. And you can’t walk that back and tell me that he meant something different.”

You can watch the statement, which was actually posted by the official WWE on FOX Twitter account, below: