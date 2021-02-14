CM Punk Names The Five AEW Stars He Believes Have Potential

CM Punk recently took part in a Twitter Q&A where he revealed which five AEW Wrestlers he believes have the most potential.

As usual, Punk was asked if he would come back to wrestling, and he was asked which wrestlers in AEW he would most like to work, where he revealed which members of the roster he thinks have potential. Punk picked the following:

Darby Allin

Powerhouse Hobbs

Brian Pillman Jr

Ricky Starks

Jungle Boy