AEW
CM Punk Names The Five AEW Stars He Believes Have Potential
CM Punk recently took part in a Twitter Q&A where he revealed which five AEW Wrestlers he believes have the most potential.
As usual, Punk was asked if he would come back to wrestling, and he was asked which wrestlers in AEW he would most like to work, where he revealed which members of the roster he thinks have potential. Punk picked the following:
- Darby Allin
- Powerhouse Hobbs
- Brian Pillman Jr
- Ricky Starks
- Jungle Boy
I see five guys that have potential. Hobbs, Darbs, Pillman, Starks, Jungle Boy. And that’s not to say there are others, but those guys stick out.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021
AEW
12 Matches Announced For AEW DARK: Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Bear Country, Tay Conti & More In Action
All Elite Wrestling has announced 12 matches for the February 16 edition of AEW DARK.
- Jon Cruz vs. Jon Moxley
- Vertvixen vs. Tay Conti
- Aaron Solow vs. Eddie Kingston
- Ryzin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Renee Michelle vs. Shanna
- KC Navarro vs. Ricky Starks
- Eric James & VSK vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver
- Fuego del Sol vs. Nick Comoroto
- Brandon Cutler vs. Misterioso
- Bear Country vs. Chaos Project
- The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott
- Baron Black & John Skyler vs. Jurassic Express
AEW DARK airs every Tuesday at 7/6c on YouTube.
This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded twelve matches featuring debuting athletes, The IWGP United States heavyweight champion Jon Moxley is in action, and much more.
WATCH #AEWDark Tuesday night at 7/6c ➡️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/CC1yFIhCMY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 12, 2021
AEW
Riho’s First AEW Match In 11 Months Announced For Dynamite, FTR Returning From Suspension
The COVID-19 pandemic has kept Riho away from All Elite Wrestling for the past 11 months, but the former champion returns to the ring next Wednesday night on Dynamite!
Riho will battle the reigning NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb in a first round match in the ongoing AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. The winner will advance to the second round to challenge Thunder Rosa.
FTR also returns to action this coming week on AEW Dynamite. The tag team was suspended for their actions after their recent attack on Jurassic Express, but will take on Matt and Mike Sydal in their return match.
Updated Lineup:
- AEW World Tag Team Title Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Santana & Ortiz
- Eliminator: Riho vs. Serena Deeb
- Hangman Page & Private Party & Matt Hardy vs. TH2 & Chaos Project
- FTR vs. Mike & Matt Sydal
AEW
Update On AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Japan Bracket Matches
In regards to the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator, because many of you have asked, all four matches from the first round of the Japan bracket will take place this coming Monday. The matches will air exclusively on the AEW YouTube channel starting at 7:00 PM ET.
The first round features:
- Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mei Suruga
- Veny vs. Emi Sakura
- Maki Itoh vs. Ryo Mizunami
- Aja Kong vs. Rin Kadokura
Thunder Rosa defeated a game Leyla Hirsch this past Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite to advance to the second round on the U.S. side. Riho returns to the show for the first time in 11 months next week to face NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb in another first round match.
WATCH the #AEW women's championship eliminator tournament Japan bracket at 7/6c via YouTube ➡️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/MmazQeW53o
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 12, 2021
