CM Punk Set To Return To WWE Backstage This Week

It’s good news for WWE Backstage this week as former WWE Champion, CM Punk will be making to his return to the show, joining Renee Young once again.

It’s going to be a star-studded episode of the show this week as not only will CM Punk be part of the show, but WWE Hall Of Famer, Bret Hart will also be involved in the episode.

The show will likely reflect heavily on WWE Backlash, with the panel set to give their thoughts on what happened during the latest WWE PPV.