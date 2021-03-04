AEW’s John Silver recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about a range of topics, including his time working with WWE and Brodie Lee.

Silver spent time with WWE, working as an extra for the company, but he didn’t think it would ever go any further, claiming that unless you’re 6 foot 6, they do not care.

“No, because just the way that they do stuff. [In WWE] If you’re an extra, that means nothing, unless you are an extra that’s 6 foot 6 and jacked. If you’re not, they don’t care. How many people have been signed because they got squashed and WWE liked that? I knew it wasn’t very likely. Back in the day, they used to have you do matches during the day, and they would see if they liked you then. I’ve done extra work a bunch of times and I’ve had one match during the day against Alex. We had a good match it went 5 minutes, but I’m looking around and I don’t think anyone there is in a position to hire anyone. People said they liked it, but I never thought anything would come from it.”

Silver may not have worked out with WWE, but alongside Alex Reynolds, the two of them have become a compelling tag team for almost a decade. In AEW, they’ve thrived in The Dark Order, but in October there was a scary moment where Reynolds was legitimately hurt, and Silver reflected on that moment.

“I didn’t know until Billy Gunn realized. I didn’t see it happen, I think I was on the floor. Alex was in the corner, so I go up to Alex and he was fine talking to me. We had to do something coming up in the match. Billy Gunn was like “go check on him now.” I go up to Alex and say “Are you good.” and he’s like “Yeah I’m good.” But he’s just laying there. I’m like OK this is our spot. Then he starts to get up and I realize oh no he isn’t good. But the way he was talking to me was fine. He wasn’t slurring or anything weird. So once he got moving, I could have grabbed him and done everything myself, but at that point he’s up and he’s there. It was so quick. I was going to try and tell Nick [Jackson] hey he’s messed up, but at that point he’s already doing everything. I think I said it as it’s going on, but I don’t know if he heard me. Nick realized pretty quick as it’s going on that Alex is a little messed up there.” The Being The Elite YouTube show has become a big part of The Dark Order’s success, with Silver getting to showcase a lot of his personality on the show, and he discussed how that came about and how creative the process is. “I don’t know if it was Uno’s idea or Matt Jackson’s for us. He mentioned that we should do some recruitment bits for BTE. Uno said it would be good for Johnny and Alex. The first thing we filmed was a reason why we should recruit people. We had us in the room, Brody comes in, throws the papers at Uno and we saw so many comments about that bit. After that we knew we needed to film stuff. We need Brodie, we need the whole group.” “BTE is 100% our ideas, 100% stuff we say. It’s just us being us, no one is telling us to do anything. It’s cool that people are liking it, because that means they are liking us as people. There’s not much of a character that I’m playing, it’s just us joking around really. It’s crazy how much that affects Dynamite. If you stuff on BTE, people will start chanting it at the Dynamite shows.”

Of course, Brodie Lee was also a huge part of The Dark Order, and his passing really rocked the wrestling world, who shared an outpouring of love and respect in stories about him. Silver talked about Brodie and what he was like as a person, making it clear how much he meant to him.