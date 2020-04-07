CM Punk Thinks Wrestling Is “Impossible To Watch” Without A Crowd

Former WWE Superstar, CM Punk recently gave his thoughts on professional wrestling taking place without any fans, and he clearly isn’t a huge fan.

Punk spoke with No-Sports Report where he made it clear he doesn’t find any sport easy to watch without a crowd, adding the wrestling is impossible to view.

“I would be able to watch hockey or UFC or Bellator, any kind of mixed martial arts fight when there’s no people in the crowd because it’s a sport,” Punk said. “With pro wrestling, I find it completely impossible to watch with no crowd. The audience is the 100% – and this is more evident than ever now – driving force behind what wrestlers do in the ring. When I wrestled, that was my boss.”

Punk went on to discuss how the fans are the bosses of wrestlers during matches, as the talent react to how they’re cheering, and without that, it’s much harder.

“A lot of people have their favorite wrestlers and debate who’s on the Mount Rushmore or greatest of all time but the thing that separates the greatest wrestlers from the okay guys is that when there in the ring, they’re the bosses, they’re in charge, but the truth to that is, the audience is in charge,” Punk said. “The audience boos and cheers who they want, they tell you if they like the moves, if they are emotionally invested in the match that tells you where to take it. You can manipulate them but they can also manipulate the match. “Without all of that, I don’t know what we’re doing. It lends credence, in my opinion, to everyone who argues that wrestling is just a stage fight, it’s a stimulation, its predetermined acrobatics. Without the audience, without the emotion and the adrenaline, that’s what I feel like I’m watching, I feel like I’m watching a video game.”

