CM Punk Weighs In On “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” At WWE Backlash

Former WWE Champion CM Punk returned as a special guest panelist on the FS1 studio show WWE Backstage this Tuesday night. Among other topics, the “Second City Saint” shared his thoughts on the so-called “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” this past weekend at WWE Backlash.

Legends Edge and Randy Orton battled each other for nearly 45 minutes in an epic collision of generational legends, but Punk echoed the thoughts of many in stating that the branding for the match created “a lot of unnecessary pressure”.

“I think if you’re Randy and Edge you just ignore that. You can’t live up to that. It’s too subjective of a label. ‘Greatest Match of All Time’ – what’s the greatest single of all time? What’s the greatest band of all time? It’s too subjective, everybody’s going to have an opinion.” “I think that’s what makes wrestling great – you can talk about all these different wrestlers from all these different regions, from all over the world who wrestle a style, and sometimes in the ring you get magic. I think they had a great match.” “Was it the greatest match of all time? I’ve seen better Randy Orton matches. I’ve seen better Edge matches. To put that on the marquee and maybe get people to watch – I kinda feel like it was a lot of unnecessary pressure, especially on Edge, coming back after almost a decade of not wrestling. They did a great job of compartmentalizing that, and almost ignoring it and just going out there and delivering.”

WWE Backstage airs every Tuesday night on FS1 at 11PM ET.