Cody Accepts Brodie Lee’s Challenge; Dog Collar Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

The “American Nightmare” is back, and fans won’t have to wait very much longer to see the heart and soul of All Elite Wrestling get his hands on the leader of The Dark Order.

Cody Rhodes took to the ring this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite to address a challenge put in place last week by TNT Champion Brodie Lee for a Dog Collar Match.

The EVP discussed his recent time away from the ring, filming the new TBS competition series The Go-Big Show, and what it was like working with icons like Snoop Dogg and Rosario Dawson, knowing his latest claim to fame was being the guy who lost his title in just three minutes.

After a passionate promo, and an old fashioned psyche-out just for fun, Cody eventually accepted the Dark Order leader’s challenge for a Dog Collar Match – and it goes down NEXT WEEK!

Just seconds after the words left his mouth, Brodie Lee stormed the ring and met Rhodes swinging, resulting in a wild brawl that took close to two dozen officials and wrestlers to split them up. Brandi Rhodes and Anna Jay also took more than a few shots at each other outside of the ring while all this was going down. Check out highlights below.



