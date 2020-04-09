Cody Addresses Comparisons Between Brodie Lee & Vince McMahon

AEW’s Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Busted Open Radio to dispel the recent comparisons between Brodie Lee and Vince McMahon.

Fans have made many comparisons between Brodie Lee and the WWE Chairman in recent weeks as Lee’s management style has had some similarities. Whether it’s the famous sneezing story or the steak segment, fans have felt that Lee is a spoof of Vince McMahon.

However, during Cody’s interview, he made it clear that he doesn’t believe that is the case, putting of Vince as a legend of the industry in the process.

“I can never tell you the original plan and I don’t even know if there ever was an original plan,” Cody said on Busted Open Radio. “Very unlikely on AEW will you ever hear the name ‘Vince McMahon’ said. If you do hear me say it in interviews, in general, I always speak very highly of Vince because A. he’s Vince McMahon. B. I was a WWE guy to start. I didn’t come from anywhere else. I came up through their feeder system and they are the house that built me. When it comes to some of the parallels, I don’t want to be vague or coy, between Brodie’s style of leadership, there are a lot of unique parallels. But I don’t think it’s particularly a spoof of Vince McMahon. Maybe we’ll see how it develops in the next few weeks. I think Brodie has a very power boss, animal kingdom type approach to the Dark Order and I think that falls in line with some of Vince’s quirks. But it is not an outright spoof on the legendary Vince McMahon.”