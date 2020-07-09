Cody Appears On Hot Ones: The Game Show

Throughout the history of Hot Ones, various professional wrestlers have appeared and AEW’s Cody is the latest name to join that list.

Hot Ones is an incredibly popular YouTube show and the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Bella Twins, Chris Jericho, and Sasha Banks have all been involved in some format of the show in the past.

Well, Cody has now been involved as well. He joined the at-home version of Hot Ones: The Game Show, working alongside an independent wrestler who had been involved in series one of the show. You can see Cody tackling the spicy wings below: