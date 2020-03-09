Cody Believes Dusty Rhodes Would Have Joined AEW: “I Think He’d Really Like It”

During the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Cody discussed his father and the fact he believes Dusty Rhodes would have joined AEW if he was still here.

Cody admitted that Dusty did have a great job at NXT, and he isn’t sure if his mom would have let him leave WWE to work in AEW, but he does believe Dusty would have enjoyed being in AEW.

“I think if he was around, even if he were working for NXT, he’d want to come work here,” Cody said on AEW Unrestricted. “I think he’d really like it. I’m extremely loyal, to a fault. Hunter gave him that cushy one day a week job at the Performance Center, teaching promos where, half the time, they were watching movies and it was more like a life class, which is what promo class should be. It was a cushy gig, so I don’t know if my mom would let him come work here, I think she would. He was really loyal, who knows.”

Cody then went on to state that Dusty never wanted to be used in angles or storylines after he had died.

Cody continued, “No…..that’s the thing about him, many years ago he saw this terrible wrestling angle where basically it was an angle where someone who had passed away, they were trying to use him as part of the angle. I remember my dad telling me, I was only like 12, ‘Please don’t let anyone ever say I would have liked this. They don’t know.’ It’s common knowledge, you can’t talk about my dad. If you talk about my dad in a promo, angle is over. He aint coming back. You gotta talk about me. Chris Jericho didn’t totally get the hint. I think he’d have to be here. It’s Turner. It’s the Rebel Alliance.”

