Sammy Guevara is currently being kept off AEW Dynamite as he undergoes sensitivity training, and Cody gave his thoughts on how he will return.

AEW took decisive action against Sammy Guevara last week when comments he had previously made on a podcast in 2016 resurfaced. The Inner Circle member made derogatory comments about Sasha Banks, and AEW was quick to pull him from its programming.

Guevara has publicly apologized to Sasha and anybody else who was offended by his comments, both via Twitter and through his YouTube channel. He is currently taking a break from social media as he aims to improve as a person.

I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She’s an amazing person who didn’t deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I’m sincerely sorry. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020

His future with AEW does remain unclear at the moment, as it is unknown if/when he will officially return to the company. However, Cody took to Twitter to respond to a fan, stating that he believes Sammy will be back, and when that happens, he will return as a better professional wrestler, and a better man.