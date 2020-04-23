Cody Files Trademark To Get His Second Name Back

It appears that Cody could be soon able to get his second name back after the WWE trademark of his full name expired earlier this month.

WWE originally trademarked the name “Cody Rhodes” when he first joined the company, and they kept that even after he left the company in 2016. Because of that, Cody tended not to use his full name throughout his career since leaving WWE.

In AEW he is simply known as ‘Cody,’ and while everyone obviously knows he is Cody Rhodes, he hasn’t been able to used that part of his name on television.

However, that could all be about to change as WWE’s trademark of the name is now over. The company received notice on October 13, 2018 that the term was going to end a year after, with a six-month grace period but WWE has reportedly not filed to re-apply.

While WWE hasn’t re-applied for the trademark, Cody has. The AEW star filed to trademark his full name on April 13, which means he might be able to use it on television soon.

Below is the description under which Cody filed for the name: