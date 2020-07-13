Cody Fires Back At Homophobic Tweet: “I’m Proud To Share The Ring With Sonny”

AEW’s Cody took the time to fire back at a homophobic tweet from someone on social media, making his stance on the matter perfectly clear.

Cody is set to defend his TNT Championship against Sonny Kiss this week at AEW’s Fight For The Fallen event, and someone online made their thoughts on the matter clear.

In a vile tweet, they questioned why Cody would defend his title against Sony Kiss in the first place, but the TNT Champion wasted no time in responding to the matter.

He made his stance very clear in a great tweet, stating that if anyone has a problem with a gay man receiving a title shot then they can kiss his ass.

This is terrible. And you’re not worth the signal boost. But I’ll make this clear to fans worldwide. If you have a problem with a gay man receiving a title shot, you can kiss my ass. I’m proud to share the ring with Sonny. https://t.co/ZNkTZ29rRb — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 12, 2020

Sonny is gender-fluid and wrestles in the male division for AEW, having been open about his sexuality and gender which is something that provides a great positive aspect for AEW. The company has always been clear that it is inclusive, hoping to be a safe space for any talent or fan.