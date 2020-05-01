Cody Gives His Thoughts On AEW Potentially Signing Zack Ryder

Zack Ryder was recently part of the WWE releases and was arguably the most surprising name on the list considering his longevity and popularity.

However, since that point, Ryder’s next move has been one of the things that wrestling fans are most interested in, and due to his personal friendship with Cody Rhodes, AEW has been rumored by many.

During a recent live Q&A on Instagram, Cody addressed those rumors and whether or not AEW would sign Zack. While he didn’t confirm or deny anything, he admitted he hopes their paths will cross but states it cannot be All Friends Wrestling.