Cody Gives His Thoughts On AEW Potentially Signing Zack Ryder

Zack Ryder was recently part of the WWE releases and was arguably the most surprising name on the list considering his longevity and popularity.
However, since that point, Ryder’s next move has been one of the things that wrestling fans are most interested in, and due to his personal friendship with Cody Rhodes, AEW has been rumored by many.
During a recent live Q&A on Instagram, Cody addressed those rumors and whether or not AEW would sign Zack. While he didn’t confirm or deny anything, he admitted he hopes their paths will cross but states it cannot be All Friends Wrestling.
“Zack Ryder is the best,” said Cody during an Instagram Live Q&A. “He’s got over two million followers on Twitter and over a million followers on Instagram. Very broad influence, incredibly famous, more famous than many guys out there. But that doesn’t always translate. The biggest hurdle he’ll face is his friendship with me. He’s one of my only really close friends in wrestling. Maybe my only friend in wrestling. I have my brother (in AEW), I have my beautiful wife, and they all do the work. This can’t be All Friends Wrestling. You have to handle it the best way. If you put on the Nightmare Family jacket, you’ve got a massive bullseye on your back, just in the locker room alone. It’s a total heat seeker. But I’m looking forward to what he does next. He’ll turn a lot of heads. I think and hope our paths will cross down the road. He’s just entering wrestler prime. Men’s wrestler prime is 35 to 40.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)