Cody On WWE NXT Using Great American Bash: “I Don’t Own The IP”

WWE revealed earlier this week that they would be using The Great American Bash for the next two weeks of WWE NXT and Cody has commented on that.

WWE is using the old-school PPV to counteract AEW’s Fyter Fest shows which will also be happening for the next two weeks. Cody was asked about the situation on social media where he revealed he isn’t holding much a grudge on the situation.

😂 it’s all good friend. I appreciate the sentiment. Although the event means a lot to my Sister and i, I don’t own the IP and ain’t holding much of a grudge on it. My focus has to be on our show and talent. Making it fun, making it violent, making it memorable. https://t.co/nWWMcxABJy — Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 25, 2020

Cody has often expressed interest in acquiring the Great American Bash trademark from WWE. He has filed trademarks on old WCW names such as Bash at the Beach and Slamboree.