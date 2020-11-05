Cody Reflects On Getting His Second Name Back: “It Feels Good”

It’s official, Cody has his second name back! After AEW Dynamite went off the air, the TNT Champion addressed how good it feels.

Cody spoke during the Fite TV feed after the show, and he was clearly amped up and proud to be able to be Cody Rhodes once again.

He said: “As of this morning, I no longer have just one name. Whether Justin Roberts says it or not. It feels really good to be Cody Rhodes again!”

https://twitter.com/FLWrestlingFan/status/1324185913078009859?s=20

It had been reported earlier in the day that WWE had cancelled its trademark on “Cody Rhodes,” allowing the name to be freed up for Cody to use once again.

He filed to trademark the name on April 13, but WWE had filed for a late renewal, but it was claimed that the filing and payment was delayed because of COVID-19. Cody’s trademark was refused in July because of WWE’s filing.