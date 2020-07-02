Cody Retains TNT Championship In Controversial Finish At AEW Fyter Fest

Cody Rhodes has retained the TNT Championship, but after a controversial finish the battle between him and Jake Hager is likely far from over.

The “American Nightmare” barely survived a physical brawl with the undefeated Bellator fighter, being taken to the limit by an opponent who refused to stay down despite enduring some of the champ’s best shots.

In the end, Cody tried for his signature Cross Rhodes, but found himself caught in an airtight arm triangle chokehold. He would eventually pass out – or so his opponent thought – but in falling backwards the referee counted Hager’s shoulders down for a count of three.

The challenger believed that he had won the match by referee stoppage or submission, hearing the bell and releasing the hold. He was clearly not happy with the decision, and it’s very likely we haven’t seen the last of these two in the ring together.

Cody is now 4-0 in defending the TNT Championship since winning the belt in an absolute war with Lance Archer at AEW Double or Nothing. He has vowed to defend the title against any and all comers every single week, and has thus far delivered on that promise.