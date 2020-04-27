ProWrestling.com

Cody Reveals Which Money In The Bank He Was Originally Set To Win

WWE

AEW’s Cody recently took to social media where he revealed which WWE Money In The Bank ladder match he was originally planned to win.

While many fans often point to the 2013 match being the one that Cody should have won, he revealed that WWE had actually planned for him to win it in 2012. In the end, it was Dolph Ziggler who captured the briefcase, with Cody admitting that it was changed just hours before the show.

As well as that, Cody spoke about the WrestleMania 31 Intercontinental Championship match, stating it was special and that Daniel Bryan gave them all quite the rub.