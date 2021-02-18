AEW
Cody Rhodes Admits He Wants To Face Sting
Cody Rhodes has admitted that he’s very interested in getting into the ring with Sting, expressing his desire to have that match.
Cody recently spoke to New York Post, where he discussed Sting’s return, and he spoke about how he wants to wrestle him, even if it’s in a cinematic situation.
“To me, the cinematic matches, they really don’t have a current definition,” Rhodes said. “I’ve seen the Stadium Stampede. I’ve seen the Boneyard [match]. I’ve seen various different ways to present cinematic. And really cinematic just means with different camera cuts. It can mean a lot of things, but ask me that question again in a few months because I want the opportunity to stand across from the Stinger and I think he knows that. It’s almost kind of itching at me under my skin that if there is somebody I wanted to beat, it’s the face of TNT’s hottest period and run. I’m going to be watching like everyone else at ‘Revolution’ and then the decision will become a little bit more clear. With what happens at ‘Revolution’ and how him and Darby are able to navigate that stream, then ask me in a few months and I’ll have a better answer.”
He then went on to talk about the aura that Sting brings backstage, and how the mood changes when he’s around.
“I want people to think he’s just that all the time. That’s who he is. He’s just walking around face painted, the long coat because that’s how I see him. When he walks through the back, the common area right before you get to the go position where my office is, where Tony’s office is, there is the common area and when he walks through there it changes the mood. Every local who might be working ‘Dark’ that night, guy who is chomping away, then when you see him he really brings this great presence. That alone is really invaluable and the fact that he’s on TV and we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg with I think what Sting is capable of.”
Sting will be competing in his first match since his retirement at AEW Revolution where he teams up with Darby Allin to face Ricky Starks and Brian Cage in a street fight.
Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley III To Headline AEW Revolution, Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match
The rivalry between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley will be taken to a previously unfathomable level at All Elite Wrestling’s upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.
Five words: Exploding. Barbed. Wire. Death. Match.
While Moxley closed down this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT with a strong six-man tag team match, he quickly found himself on the receiving end of a three-on-one beatdown from Omega and the Good Brothers.
Apparently, when Moxley negotiated his original deal with AEW President Tony Khan, his contract included an automatic rematch should he lose the world championship. As he is contractually obligated to do so, Omega has agreed to give him a title match on March 7 at Revolution, on the condition that he choose the stipulation.
🚨 MARCH 7 AT REVOLUTION 🚨 @KennyOmegamanX vs @JonMoxley in an exploding barbed wire death match for the AEW World Championship #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/kJriVfbH0a
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 18, 2021
The history between these two goes back to the very first AEW pay-per-view. Moxley made his shocking debut with the upstart promotion at the expense of Omega, hitting him with a Paradigm Shift on top of a giant set of poker chips.
At AEW Full Gear 2019, Moxley defeated Omega in a brutal Lights Out match that went nearly 40 minutes, although AEW does not officially recognize the victory as it was not technically “sanctioned” by the company.
One full year later, Omega won the rematch at a special “Winter is Coming” edition of Dynamite thanks to blatant interference from IMPACT EVP Don Callis, turning heel in the process. Two weeks ago, Omega and New Japan’s KENTA defeated Moxley and Lance Archer in a tag team match.
If you have never seen an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match before you are in for something incredibly unique, and based on who is competing, incredibly barbaric.
There are variations to how these matches play out, and AEW may put their own twist on the concept, but the general idea is that the ropes are replaced with barbed wire that is rigged to explode upon contact. In some of them, a timer begins to count down at the end signaling that the competitors have just a few minutes remaining before a giant explosion engulfs the entire ringside area.
There is a famous match between Terry Funk and Atsushi Onita from 1993 that sees both men torn to shreds by the barbed wire, bleeding profusely. With about one minute left Onita wins the match as a loud, anxiety-inducing air raid siren blares across the arena. The referee runs for the hills but Onita, realizing Funk is still unconscious in the ring, tries to wake him before throwing his own body on top of his opponent’s to shield him from the blast.
Hangman Page & Matt Hardy Big Money Match, Multi-Man Ladder Match Added To AEW Revolution
Three new matches have been made official for AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view on March 7.
After signing a contract to be his tag team partner, it was revealed on Dynamite that Hangman Page actually signed a contract to face Matt Hardy in a “Big Money” match. The bout will mark the first time they’ve faced off since ROH Final Battle 2013.
It was also announced that Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, and Penta El Zero M will compete in a “Face of the Revolution” Ladder match. More names are expected to be announced for the match in the weeks to come. The winner will receive a future AEW TNT Championship match.
Announced for @AEW #AEWRevolution:#AEWDynamite is available via https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select intl markets on #FITE pic.twitter.com/bMerSwLl6D
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2021
And before Dynamite went off the air, Kenny Omega announced that he will grant Jon Moxley another match for the AEW World Championship. However, Omega has named the stipulation: an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.
EXPLODING BARBED WIRE DEATHMATCH! pic.twitter.com/V3rMsCEPMs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 18, 2021
Below is the updated Revolution lineup with six advertised matches.
AEW Revolution
Sunday, March 7, 2021
AEW World Championship
Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley
Street Fight
Darby Allin & Sting vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. winner of the Eliminator Tournament
AEW Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF
Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero M
Big Money Match
Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Adam Page
Riho Advances In AEW Women’s Title Eliminator, Two US Matches Set To Air On YouTube
Riho made her long-awaited return to AEW Dynamite with a win over Serena Deeb on Wednesday. As a result, Riho will now advance in the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator to face Thunder Rosa in the US semi-finals.
[Full Entrance] WELCOME BACK @riho_gtmv
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/imJe0kZvZq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 18, 2021
AEW confirmed that the remaining US first round matches, Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose and Anna Jay vs. Britt Baker, will air exclusively on YouTube this Monday, February 22.
All four first-round matches on the Japanese side of the bracket aired on YouTube this past Monday with Yuka Sakazaki, Emi Sakura, Ryo Mizunami, and Aja Kong advancing.
The winner of the women’s Eliminator is expected to challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship at Revolution on Sunday, March 7.
