Cody Rhodes Admits He Wants To Face Sting

The rivalry between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley will be taken to a previously unfathomable level at All Elite Wrestling’s upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

Five words: Exploding. Barbed. Wire. Death. Match.

While Moxley closed down this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT with a strong six-man tag team match, he quickly found himself on the receiving end of a three-on-one beatdown from Omega and the Good Brothers.

Apparently, when Moxley negotiated his original deal with AEW President Tony Khan, his contract included an automatic rematch should he lose the world championship. As he is contractually obligated to do so, Omega has agreed to give him a title match on March 7 at Revolution, on the condition that he choose the stipulation.

🚨 MARCH 7 AT REVOLUTION 🚨 @KennyOmegamanX vs @JonMoxley in an exploding barbed wire death match for the AEW World Championship #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/kJriVfbH0a — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 18, 2021

The history between these two goes back to the very first AEW pay-per-view. Moxley made his shocking debut with the upstart promotion at the expense of Omega, hitting him with a Paradigm Shift on top of a giant set of poker chips.

At AEW Full Gear 2019, Moxley defeated Omega in a brutal Lights Out match that went nearly 40 minutes, although AEW does not officially recognize the victory as it was not technically “sanctioned” by the company.

One full year later, Omega won the rematch at a special “Winter is Coming” edition of Dynamite thanks to blatant interference from IMPACT EVP Don Callis, turning heel in the process. Two weeks ago, Omega and New Japan’s KENTA defeated Moxley and Lance Archer in a tag team match.

If you have never seen an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match before you are in for something incredibly unique, and based on who is competing, incredibly barbaric.

There are variations to how these matches play out, and AEW may put their own twist on the concept, but the general idea is that the ropes are replaced with barbed wire that is rigged to explode upon contact. In some of them, a timer begins to count down at the end signaling that the competitors have just a few minutes remaining before a giant explosion engulfs the entire ringside area.

There is a famous match between Terry Funk and Atsushi Onita from 1993 that sees both men torn to shreds by the barbed wire, bleeding profusely. With about one minute left Onita wins the match as a loud, anxiety-inducing air raid siren blares across the arena. The referee runs for the hills but Onita, realizing Funk is still unconscious in the ring, tries to wake him before throwing his own body on top of his opponent’s to shield him from the blast.