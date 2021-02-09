Cody Rhodes Announces New Members Of The Nightmare Family

Cody Rhodes has officially announced two new members of The Nightmare Family stable, with more up-and-coming stars joining the group.

Both Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto are now officially members of the stable. Solow has been a frequent performer on AEW Dark since the summer of 2020, while Comoroto has joined the company a little later on, only having had nine AEW Dark matches so far.

Comoroto also appeared on AEW Dynamite on the January 20 episode where he stepped up and competed against Jon Moxley, showcasing his impressive in-ring ability.

The Nightmare Family is certainly growing at a rapid rate, with the full members being as follows: