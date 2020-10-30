Cody Rhodes Announces Three New Additions To The Nightmare Family

The Nightmare Family just got a little bigger.

Cody Rhodes announced today that Austin and Billy Gunn, as well as 22-year-old newcomer Lee Johnson, are the newest additions to The Nightmare Family.

The group started as a loose construct made up of those close to the Rhodes family, but has grown to become a more legitimate stable within AEW with its own merchandise and branding – which you’ve likely seen tattooed on the TNT Champion’s neck.

Lee Johnson has been red hot in 2020. The trainee of Nightmare Family member QT Marshall and indie great AR Fox, Johnson made his AEW debut in April and has made an impressive 20 in-ring appearances for the promotion this year.

