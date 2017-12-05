ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

As noted, Cody Rhodes, along with his Bullet Club brethren, plan to self-finance an event that they hope will fill 10,000 seats, however, a date and location have yet to be announced for the show.

Rhodes recently spoke to Tim Fiorvanti of ESPN.com, and had provided an update on the event Rhodes is calling “All In”:

“We’ll have a date and a place within two weeks. That’s why I went ahead and commented on the original story, because it’s far enough along in the process that people need to know it’s happening. I was confident enough to say let’s do it. Matt and Nick were confident enough to say let’s do it, but this is something that hasn’t been done. A lot of things have to happen. I think I’m most excited about the creation process. Putting this together with those two guys myself. Some of the stuff that we’ve already got on board — not talent-based, but as far as people who are involved with this and people who have put some confidence in us, it’s just crazy.”

Read Also: Cody Says He Wants to Headline “All In” with Top WWE Star