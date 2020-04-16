Cody Rhodes Comments On Zack Ryder’s WWE Release: “His Best Wrestling Days Are Ahead Of Him”

Zack Ryder was, unfortunately, one of the names who WWE released this week, and his friend Cody Rhodes took to Instagram to give a lengthy statement on the situation.

Fans were surprised to see Ryder let go by the company after 14 years of service, and Cody made it clear in an emotional post about his friend that he believes Ryder’s best years are ahead of him.

Cody posted about how Zack Ryder has consistently tried to improve both in the ring and with his physique. He stated that someone who can get over with fans can do it again, clearly believing that is what Ryder will do.

He then commented about Ryder winning the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania, stating how happy he was for him to win the match.