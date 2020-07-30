Cody Rhodes Discusses AEW Potentially Signing Kurt Angle Or Tessa Blanchard

One of AEW’s Executive Vice Presidents, Cody Rhodes recently spoke with ESPN where he talked about if AEW has an interest in certain names. Both Kurt Angle and Tessa Blanchard were discussed during the interview, with Cody giving his opinions on the possibility of either signing with the company.

When speaking about Kurt Angle, Cody put him over for how good he is, all while noting he isn’t sure if he is done with wrestling or not. However, he did admit he’s interested in what Kurt’s passion is away from just being in the ring.

“Kurt is amazing. I had three matches with Kurt when I left WWE,” Rhodes noted. “That’s a very special wrestler. I’m not sure if he wants to keep doing it, though. I look at someone like that and I look at what is their interest like beyond just being a wrestler. When you’re multifaceted like that and you have an Olympic background, I would just be curious as to where his passion levels lie beyond in ring.”

Then when it came to Tessa Blanchard, Cody admitted that’s not really his area, but he did state that she is a talented worker and he always ways second and third-generation wrestlers to have the best experience.

“I don’t know a lot about the current situation with her and Impact,” Rhodes admitted. “Tully, her father, is in AEW. That’s more Kenny Omega, Brandi and Tony carving out the growing and evolving women’s division. They’d have more of a beat on that. She was part of All In for us. And anyone who was part of All In has a place in my heart. “On a personal level, I always want all the second and third-generation wrestlers to have the best experience. She has a lot, a lot of talent. I’m sure it’s something Kenny, Brandi and Tony have discussed.”