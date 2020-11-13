Cody Rhodes Discusses The Different Contract Tiers In AEW

Cody Rhodes was recently on AEW’s Unrestricted podcast where he discussed AEW’s contract tiers that the talent work on.
The conversation began about Red Velvet’s contract status, where it was revealed she is currently on an ‘Agreed To Appear’ deal, which led to Cody discussing everything. AEW has everything from a Tier Zero all the way to a Tier Jericho.
‘Agreed to appear’ is tier zero, meaning you will get a bonus, and Tony is super generous. If you ask some of these extras what they’re making down there…my dad would’ve lost it. It’s the COVID era, they have no other work because there are no Indies. Tier zero is a signing bonus and exclusivity to us in terms of, we get a first option on you and we guarantee you X amount of dates. The exclusivity is case by case. The goal is, you don’t want to pay someone who has agreed to appear and keep giving them their weekly versus tier one, which is our base contract agreement. We have tier one, two, three, four, and tier Jericho. Everyone is given a choice of things that are important to them, different pieces of the pie.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)