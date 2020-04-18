ProWrestling.com

Cody Rhodes Match Announced For This Week’s AEW DARK

AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Joe Alonzo for this coming Tuesday night’s edition of AEW DARK.

Alonzo is a young indie guy from the Chicago area who’s worked for promotions like Freelance, Galli Lucha and IWA Mid-South. He’s also a very close friend of The Inner Circle’s Sammy Guevara.