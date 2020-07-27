Cody Rhodes Names The Two Most Underrated Talents In Wrestling

During a recent Twitter Q&A, Cody Rhodes named the two talents he believes are the most underrated in wrestling right now.

The current TNT Champion chose one wrestler from AEW and one from WWE during his answer. He also made it clear that underrated and underutilized often get put together. When naming two wrestlers who are underrated and don’t get enough credit for their in-ring work, he chose Shawn Spears and Cesaro.