Cody Rhodes’ Next Challenger For The TNT Championship Announced

After successfully retaining the TNT Championship against Jake Hager during week one of Fyter Fest, Cody Rhodes returns to action next Wednesday night at Fight for the Fallen with yet another open challenge.

All Elite Wrestling has officially announced that Sonny Kiss will be answering the challenge next, marking the American Nightmare’s fifth defense of the belt since becoming the inaugural champion less than two months ago at Double or Nothing.

Of course that won’t be the only title match next week, as Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against “The Machine” Brian Cage in a blockbuster main event. With Taz at his side, and the old ECW “FTW” title belt now around his shoulder, can the super heavyweight juggernaut be stopped?

AEW Fight for the Fallen airs next Wednesday, July 15 on TNT in the weekly Dynamite slot.