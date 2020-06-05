Cody Rhodes’ Next Challenger For The TNT Championship Revealed

It would appear that Cody Rhodes intends to stick to his word as a fighting champion.
Coming off a hard-fought and physical title defense over Jungle Boy this past Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling has announced that the “American Nightmare” will defend the TNT Championship against Marq Quen on the June 10 edition of AEW Dynamite.
This will be an interesting match-up as Quen is primarily known as a tag team star. He and Isiah Kassidy, known as Private Party, are currently sitting at #3 in the AEW tag team division rankings.
It’s also a bit unexpected, as Private Party seemed to forge a new friendship with tag team legend Matt Hardy this week on Dynamite, even proposing they work together as the “Party Hardys”.
This will in fact be Quen’s first singles match in an AEW ring, which means win, lose or draw it will be a major opportunity stepping into the ring with the champ.
